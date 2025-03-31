NEWS ALERT! In a bombshell revelation, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has uncovered jaw-dropping evidence that 2.4 million illegal immigrants were issued Social Security numbers and—brace yourself—confirmed to have voted in the last election. Unveiled on March 31, 2025, at a Green Bay, Wisconsin, town hall, Musk showcased a graph from an internal Social Security Administration database, exposing a staggering 2.095 million new SSNs issued to non-citizens in FY2024 alone, part of a 4.8 million spike since FY2021.
This isn’t just fraud—it’s a deliberate gut-punch to American sovereignty, allegedly orchestrated under Biden to rig the electoral map.
With 80% of Americans demanding voter ID, per polls, this scandal fuels the SAVE Act’s urgency, slamming the Left’s “disenfranchisement” myth when 47 European nations lock down their votes with ID. Musk’s DOGE is peeling back the curtain—now it’s on us to demand accountability before our elections drown in this chaos!
This is going to be an exciting week!
Question is, what about the senate and the house?? Those votes were affected too!!! I wonder if we truly have the house and senate control by a landslide as a result. Then there are the governors, like Newsom who no way was voted in… the fraud perpetrated on Americans cannot be investigated quickly enough.
And that doesnt count the ones who were not asked for ID to vote, the fake ballots, the forged ballots, the dead people ballots, the out-of-country ballots… did I miss anything else?