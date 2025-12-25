This Christmas I want to pause and thank you from the depths of my heart.

Today, set aside the headlines and the struggles. Gather with your loved ones—your family, your friends, those who fill your heart with joy. Hug them a little tighter. Laugh a little louder. Savor the moments around the table, the twinkling lights, the songs of hope and redemption. This is the true meaning of Christmas: love made flesh, hope for a lost world, light piercing the darkness.

May peace fill your home, may joy overflow in your hearts, and may protection cover you and your families throughout the coming year.

Enjoy this beautiful day. You have earned it.

With all my love and gratitude.

Brigitte Gabriel

Founder & Chairman, ACT for America

