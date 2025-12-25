Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana F Harbaugh's avatar
Dana F Harbaugh
2h

Thank you for loving America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Twig's avatar
Twig
2h

May you & family have a Blessed Christmas!🙏🎄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Act for America Education · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture