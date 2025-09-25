America is spiraling into a culture of hate, fueled by a woke Left that breeds anger, dehumanization, and icy contempt for anyone who dares disagree. This toxic ideology, rooted in Marxist tactics, has groomed generations to silence, cancel, and vilify dissenters, viewing political differences as existential threats. The Right, the party of abolition and women’s suffrage, is falsely branded as Nazi-like fascists, equated with racism for their biblical values, and accused of threatening minorities or the planet for loving their country. This isn’t debate—it’s programmed hatred, turning hearts cold and dialogue impossible.

I know this hate firsthand. As a Lebanese immigrant who lost my homeland to fanaticism, I see parallels in America’s radical Left and Islamist tactics: loyalty tests, controlled messaging, and relentless indoctrination promising glory for dehumanizing the “enemy.” Instead of recoiling at brutality, followers grow vitriolic, their hate reinforced by violence. Shockingly, 55% of Americans polled in 2025 believe political assassination is sometimes justified, and 60% of college-aged youth celebrate Charlie Kirk’s murder—a man who championed free speech and unity. His killer, echoing this hate, declared it “non-negotiable.” Like the French Revolution’s bloodlust, this Leftist grooming is designed to collapse our nation.

Kirk, a Christian husband and father, built a non-political movement to reach youth, endorsing Trump only to save America from radical ruin. Yet, radicals targeted him, not for policy, but for his truth-telling power. They can’t debate; their programming crumbles under scrutiny, as Kirk exposed. This hate thrives in our education system, 95% leftist media, and social media echo chambers, where differences are weaponized, and flag-waving patriots are demonized.

We’ve survived as a nation because both parties once stood on the Constitution, debating solutions, not enemies. Classical liberals share more with Republicans than they realize, but hate blinds them. To heal, we must talk—across divides, to youth, to those unlike us. Love for country, neighbors, and family can thaw frozen hearts. Kirk’s vision of restoring the American family is our path: marriage and children teach love for life, countering hate’s grip. Our youth, powerful yet misled, need us to guide them toward truth, faith, and freedom. We must reform education, challenge media lies, and foster dialogue to end this culture of hate. Let’s rise for a national awakening, uniting in love to save America before it’s too late.

