Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aubrey 45*47's avatar
Aubrey 45*47
3h

Can ACT please send out an emailing to forward to all congress & senate about the harms of the democrat CR proposal so we can contact every congress member in USA please?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture