Grassroots Division | 12.08.25

As the holidays approach, the farthest thing from many minds is the seemingly distant 2026 midterms. While it may appear these races are far off in the distance, primaries are only months away. After the devastating results across the country in the 2025 off-year elections (Mamdani, Prop 50, NJ, VA, etc.), we would be remiss not to provide our paid subscribers with some insight about the battles that lie ahead.

Below you will find a map we’ve created regarding the 2026 U.S. Senate elections. This map is certain to change as candidates emerge from the primaries and the political winds blow in new directions, but it is an accurate representation of what to expect at this point in the game.