Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Saunders's avatar
John Saunders
3h

So sorry to hear about your little sister - God willing she will grow up and learn to think for herself. The so-called elite educational universities have much to answer for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Donna Maurillo's avatar
Donna Maurillo
3h

I think that voting has always been about tribalism. Do most people vote for policies? I doubt it. Just look at campaign ads. They speak for themselves. Essentially they say, “We are good, and they are bad.” Who doesn’t want to be one of the good tribe?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture