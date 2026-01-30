As Americans, we cherish the sacred right to vote as the cornerstone of our democracy. But for far too long, that cornerstone has been under siege. Lax election laws, porous voter rolls, and unchecked access have opened the door to fraud, manipulation, and the erosion of trust in our electoral process.

Concerned citizens across the country reached out to their elected officials and demanded election security and transparency. That message has been received.

The Make Elections Great Again (MEGA) Act, unveiled this week by House Republicans and led by House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI), aims to address this head on. This bold legislation isn’t just a reform—it’s a lifeline for our republic, ensuring that every vote cast is by a legitimate American citizen, and that our elections remain secure, fair, and free from the shadows of doubt.

At the heart of the MEGA Act lies the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. The SAVE Act components—mandatory citizenship verification and photo ID requirements for casting ballots—are commonsense safeguards that every democracy worth its salt should enforce. We’ve seen the chaos in other countries where elections are rigged by outsiders or fraudulent actors; we cannot let that happen here. Requiring a photo ID isn’t a barrier—it’s a basic standard, one that’s overwhelmingly supported by Americans across the political spectrum, as poll after poll has shown.

It’s time to end the myth peddled by radical progressives that these measures suppress votes; in reality, they empower legitimate voters by ensuring their ballots aren’t canceled out by cheats.

The MEGA Act goes further, addressing the vulnerabilities that have plagued recent elections. It bans ranked-choice voting in federal races, which confuses voters and distorts true majorities. It mandates auditable paper ballots over unreliable electronic systems, giving us a tangible record to verify results. Stronger voter list maintenance will clean up outdated rolls, preventing the dead or departed from “voting” from beyond the grave. And crucially, it reins in the Wild West of mail-in voting: no more universal ballots flooding mailboxes without request, ballots must be received by Election Day to count, and “ballot harvesting” by third-party operatives— ripe for abuse—will be outlawed.

These provisions aren’t extreme; they’re essential. In an era where foreign adversaries like China and Iran seek to undermine our sovereignty, we must fortify our elections against infiltration. The SAVE Act’s emphasis on citizenship proof is the shield we need to preserve the purity of our electoral process, ensuring that only Americans decide America’s future.

Secure elections are the foundation of our republic—chip in today to help ACT for America fight for voter integrity, accountability, and the rule of law before it’s too late.

Our republic was founded on the principle that government derives its power from the consent of the governed—citizens who love this country and uphold its values. Without secure elections, that consent becomes a farce, and our freedoms hang by a thread. The MEGA Act is our opportunity to restore confidence, to make it easy to vote but impossible to cheat, as Chairman Steil so rightly put it.

Every member of Congress—Republicans, Democrats, and independents—should rally behind this vital legislation. Toss aside the partisanship and prioritize the survival of our democracy. Contact your members of Congress today by clicking our “ACT NOW” button below; demand they support the MEGA Act and its SAVE Act core. America’s future depends on it.

Together, we can make elections great again and secure the republic for generations to come.

Share