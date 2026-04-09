Michigan has a significant and growing Muslim population, particularly in Dearborn — now the first Arab-American majority city in the United States. This demographic reality has already produced bombastic elected officials like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, whose outspoken views have often put her at odds with mainstream American values on issues ranging from Israel to national security. While diversity has long been part of America’s story, we must confront the reality when that diversity imports ideologies hostile to our founding principles of liberty, equality, and unapologetic patriotism.

Now, U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is aggressively trying to capitalize on this base to pull off a major upset in Michigan’s crowded Democratic primary. He faces more established and prominent contenders, including U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow. El-Sayed is clearly taking a page straight out of the playbook of Zohran Mamdani, the radical who rode progressive and identity-driven momentum all the way to becoming Mayor of New York City in 2026. Like Mamdani, El-Sayed is positioning himself as the bold, fresh voice for the far-left fringe, courting voters who prioritize grievance politics over American exceptionalism.

There is no doubt— Abdul El-Sayed is deeply controversial. Just days ago, it was confirmed that he deliberately chose to stay silent on the U.S./Israeli strikes that eliminated Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In leaked audio, El-Sayed told campaign staff there were “a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad” about the Ayatollah’s death, and he didn’t want to risk offending them by saying anything positive about removing one of the world’s most dangerous terrorists. Additionally, he recently held a high-profile campaign rally with Twitch streamer Hasan Piker — a fringe leftist who has openly stated that “America deserved 9/11” and has downplayed the rapes that occurred during the October 7th attacks. Piker, an early backer of Mamdani’s mayoral run, has repeatedly shown contempt for this country, admitting he holds no real patriotism in his heart for the United States.

Why would a serious candidate for the United States Senate choose to share a stage with a man who despises the very nation he seeks to represent? The answer is as troubling as it is obvious: perhaps because they see eye to eye. Aligning with voices that make a living off criticizing America is not outreach — it is a warning sign of where El-Sayed’s true sympathies lie.

This midterm election cycle, we cannot afford apathy. Special elections since Trump’s reelection have shown conservative voters are not turning out. When patriotic voters stay home, we cannot complain when devastating election results materialize. Look at what happened in 2025 when voters in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City let their guard down. Those races ushered in administrations that have already inflicted catastrophic damage — none more visibly than Virginia.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger ran as a moderate but unsurprisingly has governed as an extreme liberal, delivering policies that have sparked widespread backlash, most notably pushing to radically gerrymander Virginia’s congressional maps. Recent polling shows her approval rating has plummeted to just 47%, with nearly equal disapproval — the worst early-term ratings for any Virginia governor from either party in over 30 years. Virginians are experiencing steep buyer’s remorse, and the damage is mounting.

Stand with us as a Patriot Partner in our $26 for 2026 campaign to preserve America and keep our nation out of radical hands. We urgently need 500 dedicated Patriot Partners fueling our efforts as we battle to defend our Constitution, our values, and our children’s future.

For the sake of our nation, we cannot allow a Mamdani-esque repeat in Michigan or elsewhere in America.

This is your warning. Stay awake. Educate yourself and your neighbors. Mobilize like never before. Reject the radicals who want to import failed ideologies into our government. Michigan — and America — cannot survive another experiment with leaders who put grievance over gratitude and ideology over loyalty to our flag.

Everything is on the line. Our constitutional republic depends on vigilant citizens refusing to hand power to those who fundamentally reject what makes this nation exceptional. For the future of our country, stand firm.

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