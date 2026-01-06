With the dawn of the New Year, the world was blindsided by one of the most daring military operations in modern history. What unfolded was a masterclass in resolve: the United States finally took decisive action against one of the most brutal narco-dictators on the planet.

For months, pressure mounted. Sanctions tightened their grip around Nicolás Maduro’s criminal regime. Amnesty was offered to defecting generals. President Trump made it clear: the reign of terror, corruption, and drug trafficking would end. And then, America did what only America can do when leadership is bold and resolute.

Nicolás Maduro — the butcher who starved his people while flooding our streets with poison — was removed from power.

The operation showcased the full measure of American precision and strength. Not a single American casualty. Not one. Venezuelan military assets loyal to the narco-state were neutralized in targeted, surgical strikes. Command centers, airfields, and communications were crippled with pinpoint accuracy.

And the crown jewel? Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores — the so-called “first combatant” — captured alive. No escape. Just handcuffs. Exactly where criminals belong. They were flown to New York and indicted for crimes including narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

This is what controlled power looks like. This is what deterrence looks like. This is what happens when America leads instead of apologizes.

But the most powerful images didn’t come from the battlefield — they came from the streets of Venezuela.

The people who had been silenced, starved, and terrorized poured out in celebration. Caracas erupted with joy. Flags waved. Horns blared. Tears of relief streamed down faces that had known nothing but hunger and fear for decades. “Trump liberador!” they chanted — because they know who finally ended their nightmare. And they were not alone.

Across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean, millions of Venezuelan exiles who fled famine and tyranny embraced strangers and thanked America for giving them something they had lost: hope. They understand this truth clearly — this was not occupation. This was liberation.

With this decisive action, the United States shut off the spigot that has funded terrorism, chaos, and criminal networks for years. By decapitating Venezuela’s drug cartels at the source, our enemies have lost their most dangerous foothold in our hemisphere. The pipeline that funneled poison into our communities and cash into the hands of terrorists has been severed.

As Secretary of State Marco Rubio made clear, the consequences are profound: “No more drug trafficking. No more Iranian or Hezbollah presence. No more using Venezuela’s oil industry to enrich our adversaries around the world.”

Remove the money, and you dismantle the terror networks. Cut off the lifelines, and the threats collapse. America didn’t just strike a blow — it restored security, stability, and strength where lawlessness once reigned.

And yet, as if on cue, the radical left rushed to defend the indefensible.

They cried “imperialism.” They threatened lawsuits. They suddenly discovered concern for the “rights” of a dictator who slaughtered his own people. They complained Congress wasn’t informed beforehand — not understanding that this was a law enforcement exercise that did not require congressional approval.

Despite the noise, the voices of the Venezuelan people are speaking loudly and clearly-with gratitude.

Removing Maduro was just the beginning for the people of Venezuela. There is still much to do. However, this is a positive step forward to real change for those who were smothered under the socialist regime.

For Venezuelan mothers who can now feed their children.

For American families spared the poison of narco-terrorism.

For a world reminded that evil does not rule forever.

God bless our troops. God bless President Donald J. Trump. And God bless the United States of America.

Share