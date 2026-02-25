A Not-So-Subtle Message to Iran

Hopefully every American had the opportunity to watch this year’s State of the Union address — the longest in history, and without question one of the most consequential.

President Donald J. Trump was at his best.

Confident. Focused. Resolute.

He did what strong leaders do: he spoke about results. He highlighted exceptional Americans seated in the gallery — heroes, families, workers, service members — reminding us that the strength of this country has always rested in its people. He updated the nation on his administration’s goals with clarity. He even injected moments of humor. And throughout the evening, he drove home one unmistakable message:

America is back.

Predictably, many Democrats remained seated — even during some of the most unifying moments of the night. When the President celebrated falling crime, a stronger border, military successes, and Americans achieving their dreams, partisan rigidity outweighed patriotism.

But the American people saw something very different. They saw leadership.

One of the most powerful moments of the evening came when the President turned to Iran.

For decades, it has been the official policy of the United States that the Islamic Republic of Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. President Trump reaffirmed that policy without hesitation. He explained why Operation Midnight Hammer was necessary — a decisive and successful operation that sent a clear message: America will not sit idle while the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism inches toward nuclear capability.

The operation gave Tehran an opportunity to recalibrate. A chance to step back from the brink. A chance to choose diplomacy over destruction.

But let us be clear about the regime we are dealing with.

Iran’s ruling theocracy has executed, shot, or hanged more than 32,000 of its own citizens since the latest wave of protests began just a few short months ago. It funds proxy militias. It destabilizes the Middle East. It chants “Death to America” while negotiating at the table. This is not a misunderstood government. It is a failed, brutal regime clinging to power through fear.

The President made his position unmistakable: diplomacy is preferred. But all options remain on the table should diplomacy fail.

That is not recklessness. That is deterrence.

His foreign policy doctrine is simple and historically proven: build the strongest military in the world — and use it sparingly. It is the philosophy of “Peace through Strength,” a conviction championed by leaders who understood that weakness invites aggression, while strength preserves stability.

President Trump deserves credit for rebuilding our armed forces. Readiness is improving. Capability is expanding. Our adversaries are watching.

And they are calculating differently.

The President also pointed to Venezuela as another example of restored American leadership. When the United States acts with clarity and resolve, regimes that thrive on intimidation, like Maduro’s, quickly discover they are no longer dealing with a hesitant superpower.

They are dealing with the United States of America.

For Iran’s leadership, the message was unmistakable: abandon the nuclear program permanently, or face consequences that could fundamentally alter your grip on power. They have been given every warning. The next move is theirs.

The broader theme of the night, however, was not conflict — it was resurgence.

A secured border. Falling crime. Stabilizing prices. Military strength restored. American pride renewed.

This State of the Union was not about promises. It was about proof.

While some chose to sit in silence, the American people stood in confidence.

May this strong leadership continue to serve as a force for freedom around the world. And may our adversaries understand that under this President, America does not apologize for its strength — it wields it responsibly.

The world heard the message clearly.

America is back.

