A Personal Warning from Brigitte Gabriel

My fellow New Yorkers, as someone who escaped the chaos of radical ideologies in my homeland Lebanon—where unchecked migration and socialist experiments turned a thriving nation into a war-torn shell—I’m sounding the alarm louder than ever!

Electing Zohran Mamdani as your mayor would be a catastrophic mistake, a direct replay of Sadiq Khan’s disastrous reign in London.

Join Me this Sunday, November 2, 1–3 PM ET! Details Below.

I’ve watched this script unfold before, and I beg you: Don’t let it consume the city I love. Mamdani’s democratic socialist playbook, laced with his radical Muslim Brotherhood ties and his father’s glorification of suicide bombers, isn’t progressive—it’s a blueprint for decline.

London’s fall under Khan is your preview; ignore it at your peril.

Let’s start with immigration, the Trojan horse that’s already straining New York’s soul. When Khan took office in 2016 with his “London is Open” mantra, he flung the doors wide, championing refugee programs and lax policies that exploded the Muslim population to over 1.3 million by 2021.

Asylum claims surged 20% from 2016 to 2022, fueling an estimated 700,000 irregular migrants across the UK—London got the lion’s share.

Housing crises deepened, with locals seething over favoritism toward newcomers, sparking tensions that fractured communities. Sound familiar?

New York’s migrant flood is overwhelming shelters and subways. Mamdani, with his calls for open borders and “inclusion” at any cost, would turbocharge this—turning your neighborhoods into overwhelmed enclaves where American voices drown in the noise. I’ve seen it: Radical openness doesn’t build bridges; it breeds resentment and division.

Economically, Khan’s London is a ghost town of broken promises, and Mamdani would drag New York down the same drain.

Nightlife venues shuttered under skyrocketing crime and red tape; hospitality crumbled as small businesses choked on the Ultra Low Emission Zone’s punishing fines. Council taxes ballooned 71% since 2016, housing stalled amid bureaucratic virtue-signaling, and stealth taxes crushed the working class. Khan’s socialist fantasies prioritized ideology over jobs, leaving entrepreneurs fleeing.

Mamdani’s agenda—$30 minimum wage, city-owned groceries, and corporate soakings—mirrors this poison. Your delis, bodegas, and startups? They’d suffocate under regulations and “worker protections” that sound noble but deliver closures. New York’s already hemorrhaging businesses; Mamdani would make it a mass exodus, leaving you footing the bill for his failed utopia.

And security? Khan’s London is a cautionary tale of knives in the shadows and fear on the streets. Violent crime jumped 30% since 2017—knife attacks up yearly, robberies soaring 57%, theft rampant. Police stations closed, recruitment tanked, and trust evaporated as his “soft” migration stance let traffickers and predators slip through. Women and night workers live in dread, subways feel like no-go zones.

Mamdani’s “community policing” and inclusion rhetoric? It’s Khan 2.0—defund, distract, deny. Your NYPD, already stretched thin, would buckle under unchecked arrivals, spiking assaults and gang violence.

I’ve lived the terror of radicalism unchecked; New York, you can’t afford “London’s no-go vibes” in your boroughs.

New Yorkers, this isn’t hyperbole—it’s history screaming at you. London’s unchecked migration, shuttered shops, and insecure streets are Mamdani’s promise if you fall for his charm.

Vote smart: Choose a mayor who puts New Yorkers first, not ideology or foreign agendas. Reject this path before it’s too late. Your city—our beacon—deserves better.

Stand with me; save New York now.

With fierce love and unyielding resolve,

Brigitte Gabriel

Join Me this Sunday, November 2, 1–3 PM ET!

Streaming on RallyForNYC.org and VINnews.

Share

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!