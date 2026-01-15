America is bleeding from within, hemorrhaged by foreign fraudsters who exploit our generosity, steal billions from hardworking taxpayers, and laugh all the way back to their homelands. As we all now know, the Minnesota fraud scandal—where Somali-run schemes posing as daycare centers, food programs, and health clinics siphoned off an estimated $9 billion in federal funds—isn’t just a local outrage; it’s a national emergency.

This brazen theft, unfolding under the watch of disinterested government officials, has destroyed lives, eroded trust, and exposed the gaping holes in our immigration system. But finally, a group of principled Senate Republicans, led by Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, is fighting back with Senate Bill 3606, the Fraud Accountability Act. This legislation sends a clear message: if you are a non-citizen fraudster—or if you obtained citizenship and then betray this country by committing fraud—there will be a high price to pay.

For too long, we’ve allowed criminals to game the system, hiding behind outdated laws that protect the guilty while punishing the innocent. The Immigration and Nationality Act, enacted in the 1950s, has become a relic, riddled with loopholes that let fraudsters off the hook unless their theft tops $10,000.

S. 3606 shatters that absurdity by making any fraud conviction a deportable offense, with no dollar threshold. It mandates detention for noncitizens during deportation proceedings, ensuring they can’t vanish into the shadows. And for naturalized citizens who betray their oath by committing fraud? Automatic denaturalization—revoking the privilege of American citizenship they disrespected. This bill even includes a retroactivity clause, reaching back to fraud committed on or after September 30, 1996, to root out long-buried crimes. No more safe havens for scammers; any court can handle these cases, streamlining justice and slamming the door on endless appeals.

No excuses. No loopholes. No special treatment.

Think about the Minnesota debacle: High-ranking Somali officials, including diplomats and advisors, embedded in U.S. businesses, convicted of Medicaid fraud and pocketing COVID loans meant for struggling Americans. This isn’t isolated—it’s a pattern of infiltration, where unreliable governments send agents to drain our resources, potentially funneling money to terror networks or corrupt regimes abroad.

We’ve seen suitcases stuffed with hundreds of millions at airports, tied to these same fraud rings. How many more billions must vanish before we act? The Fraud Accountability Act isn’t just about punishment; it’s about prevention, deterring future thieves who see America as an easy mark. With a House companion bill sponsored by Representative Buddy Carter of Georgia (H.R. 6975), this bill puts America first—protecting our borders, our wallets, and our sovereignty.

Now is the time to address the issue head-on. Contact your senators and representatives today—demand they pass S. 3606/H.R. 6975. Tell them you stand for a nation where citizenship means something and where fraudsters face swift justice. Simply click “ACT NOW” below to contact your U.S. Senators and U.S. Representative today. Together, we can reclaim our country, ensure every dollar stays in American hands, and build a stronger, fraud-free future. The Fraud Accountability Act isn’t optional—it’s essential to saving the republic we love.

