A Sharia-Free America

The Sharia Free America Caucus stands as a bold and necessary defense against one of the gravest threats facing our nation today. Just a few weeks ago, on December 18, 2025, Congressmen Chip Roy (R-TX) and Keith Self (R-TX) launched this vital group in the House of Representatives, igniting urgent conversations across Capitol Hill and throughout the country about the dangers posed by Sharia law.

In a powerful press conference held today, February 3, 2026, members of the Caucus—joined by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)—fearlessly gathered to explain why this effort and its legislative priorities are essential for preserving America’s freedoms.

They emphasized that Sharia law represents a direct conflict with the U.S. Constitution, individual liberties, Judeo-Christian values, and the principles of Western civilization. The Caucus has already grown rapidly to 30+ members from eighteen states, including prominent figures like Majority Whip Tom Emmer and others who recognize the need to defend against this ideology’s spread.

Their message is clear: Sharia is incompatible with American life, seeks to undermine the Constitution, and must be confronted through strong immigration policies, cultural assimilation requirements, and unwavering protection of constitutional governance.

This rapid expansion and unified voice reflect a growing awareness among patriotic lawmakers that complacency is no longer an option. The Caucus is committed to ensuring that no foreign legal system gains a foothold, learning from Europe’s struggles where communities have faced erosion of freedoms, rising intolerance, and challenges to national identity—outcomes that may now be irreversible in parts of that continent.

Pride and deep gratitude go to these courageous members of Congress who are stepping forward to defend the republic against Sharia’s influence. Their leadership inspires hope that America can remain a beacon of liberty, where the Constitution reigns supreme and no oppressive ideology supplants it.

Supporters must act now to build on this momentum. Contact your member of Congress today—urge them to join the Sharia Free America Caucus and demonstrate their commitment to protecting our way of life. At the same time, call on them to pass the Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act (H.R. 5722), introduced by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), which takes concrete steps to prevent the entry or stay of those adhering to Sharia law, safeguarding our borders and values.

The time for silence has passed. By standing with these leaders and demanding action, Americans can help ensure the nation avoids Europe’s fate and secures a future where freedom endures for generations to come.

