In a defiant stand against the creeping tide of Islamic subversion, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and cosponsors Reps. Randy Fine (R-FL), Tim Burchett (R-TN), and Keith Self (R-TX) introduced the landmark Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act on October 8, 2025.

This civilization-saving legislation targets the existential threat of Sharia law, an alien ideology bent on dismantling our freedoms. By barring foreign nationals who adhere to Sharia from entering or remaining in the U.S., the bill revokes visas, immigration benefits, and relief for adherents, rendering them inadmissible or deportable.

It mandates removal for false statements about Sharia compliance and shields agency decisions from activist courts. As Roy declared, this is about prioritizing “our security and values nationwide,” ensuring no parallel theocratic system supplants the Constitution.

The faithful surge of millions who paused for Stop the Stealth Jihad has forged this bold bill, flipping the script on Islamists’ war against the West. This bill rides a tidal wave of 29 million grassroots actions from Act for America members—emails, calls, and social media blasts—demanding the outright ban of the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates.

These efforts will expel radical Imams spewing hate from mosques, halt indoctrination in Islamist schools masquerading as education, and block radicals like New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani from further infiltrating power. It’s a direct strike against elected extremists like Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, whose anti-American rhetoric echoes the Brotherhood’s playbook.

Make no mistake: All Islamists unite as one Ummah, a global caliphate in waiting. From diverse continents and sects, they converge Sharia-compliant, planting mosques as beachheads for parallel governments in every community. Their mandate, enshrined in Islamic doctrine, is America’s demise through stealth jihad—subversion, not assimilation.

Sharia isn’t a benign ritual; it’s Islamic law that binds and governs every devout Muslim by a stone-age code that overrides U.S. law.

When police chiefs, mayors, council members, or state and federal officials prioritize loyalty to local Imams over the voters who elected them, how do we stop them from subverting our laws and government?

Lawless, Shocking Shariah Laws Practiced in America:

Jihad and Warfare mandate armed jihad for all able-bodied men to conquer non-Muslim lands and subdue non-Islamic territories. Mosques nationwide are documented as local armories.

Sanctions taqiyya (deception) to advance Islamic interests, including elections, legislation, and city ordinances, inter-faith events, and more.

Demands absolute clerical obedience where Imams wield unchecked power, suppressing personal conscience in mosques today.

Prepubescent Marriage permits temporary and permanent marriages for girls and boys as young as nine, embedding child betrothal as a transactional tribal practice and the sexualization of children. Yes, child marriages are sexually active marriages, both consensual and nonconsensual.

Women: Sharia bars women from leadership, enforces male guardianship, and reflects patriarchal tribal customs, with Muslim women leaders in the West tolerated only until Islamic law dominates.

Sodomy with animals is normalized with penalties (animal killing, restitution) only for abusing another man’s animal without consent.

Shariah-observant Islamists have flooded America, not to thrive under our laws, but to subvert our laws via demographics and deceit.

Act for America has thundered this warning for over 20 years—proving the adage that overnight success takes two decades. For our children and grandchildren, we’ll preserve America’s sovereignty, security, and culture from these invaders.

