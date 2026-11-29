As we continue giving Thanks on this special weekend, we are reminded of all the blessings in our life, trials we thought were the end of us, challenges we never dreamed we’ll be facing and strength we gained from these experiences who made us what we are today.

A friend emailed me this Thanksgiving video yesterday which I had recorded back in 2010. He urged me to share it with all of you again.

It includes a video of my home, my bomb shelter, my parents and my life growing up in Lebanon. The video played at my wedding in 1987 before I walked down the isle. It was my husband’s way to introduce me to his friends in America.

I am so grateful for my life in America, for you, and for all the blessings we have in this amazing country we call home.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Brigitte Gabriel

Chair & CEO, ACT For America