As we continue giving Thanks on this special weekend, we are reminded of all the blessings in our life, trials we thought were the end of us, challenges we never dreamed we’ll be facing and strength we gained from these experiences who made us what we are today.
A friend emailed me this Thanksgiving video yesterday which I had recorded back in 2010. He urged me to share it with all of you again.
It includes a video of my home, my bomb shelter, my parents and my life growing up in Lebanon. The video played at my wedding in 1987 before I walked down the isle. It was my husband’s way to introduce me to his friends in America.
I am so grateful for my life in America, for you, and for all the blessings we have in this amazing country we call home.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Brigitte Gabriel
Chair & CEO, ACT For America
I met a number of great people who fled Lebanon, Iran and Nigeria when the militants factions of Islam took control of Iran. Their tentacles spread across the middle east quickly and are now inching their way into Africa, and all of western society.
I remain hopeful that there are enough rational people to push back. It feels like the whole of western society is stretched to a breaking point. There is fighting across the EU, the UK, North and parts of South America, Australia and New Zealand. Many over the same thing. It's far from over with the real fight yet to come.
I know where I stand and, given the effectiveness of the liberal media, there are far fewer on the side of liiberty and justice. The so called progressives have been blurring the lines of right and wrong for so long that too many people today cannot distinguish the difference. Relativism, humanism and socialism have replaced all else. The hedonistic worship of pleasure has usurped any sense of Godliness, devaluing all that is righteous.