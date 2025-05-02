Act for America

Act for America

User's avatar
Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
2h

Several years back I wrote my Congressman telling him how I had been at the local grocery store and the cashier had stacks of bills on the counter as she was getting her register set up. I joked, "money, your talking my language now, I'll give you a dollar for each stack of bills." She was shocked and replied "the only way I'd give you any money is if you forced me to." I said "I'm sorry, I guess I shouldn't make jokes like this or people will think I'm serious when I'm not. There is no way I'd take money from you, not even if you offered to give it to me because I know what will happen to me if I take what doesn't belong to me and I don't want that to happen." Everyone in ear shot who heard that gasped at what they had just been taught, you don't take what doesn't belong to you or you will answer for it. I came in 3 days later and a different cashier I'd never seen before looked at me and said with all sincerity, "thanks". I said you Legislators can't teach the people a simple lesson like that and you know why? Because your constantly taking from the people what doesn't belong to you and spending to make yourselves rich. Guess what his response was. If you guess silence, your right, he couldn't respond to such a simple truth. I thinks its great that we return to the US Constitution, follow it and abolish the income tax.

