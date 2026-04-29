It’s been an exciting and impactful month for ACT for America.

As we’ve worked to keep our supporters informed on critical legislation and breaking developments, you have responded in force—taking meaningful, decisive action when it matters most. In fact, just days ago, ACT for America reached a major milestone: 80 million contacts to Congress. That’s 80 million emails, phone calls, and social media messages sent directly to lawmakers across the country.

That kind of engagement doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because committed Americans, like you, are stepping up.

From efforts to advance legislation designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, to supporting multiple bills aimed at tackling the growing fraud epidemic in this country, our members and supporters have made their voices impossible to ignore. You took time out of your busy lives to stand up, speak out, and demand action—and that makes all the difference.

Now, we want to hear directly from you.