While hardworking American families struggle to survive under a crushing $38 trillion national debt, Washington continues to shovel billions of taxpayer dollars to people who are not citizens of this country. This is not compassion. This is betrayal.

Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) stood up for the American people by introducing H.R. 6854, the No Welfare for Non-Citizens Act—a bold, necessary piece of legislation that finally draws a line in the sand. This bill says what our leaders have been too cowardly to say for years: American tax dollars belong to Americans—period.

According to projections, the federal government is on pace to squander $177 billion on welfare for non-citizens between 2024 and 2034. That is $177 billion stolen from American workers, borrowed against our children’s future, and handed out to people who have no legal or moral claim to it. As Congressman Fine rightly put it, “Americans are being robbed.”

And he is absolutely right.

Across the country, welfare systems are being overwhelmed by abuse—free healthcare, housing assistance, food benefits, and Medicaid handed out while American veterans sleep on the streets and parents work two jobs just to afford groceries. Fraud scandals have exploded, exposing massive failures in oversight and enforcement. The message from Washington has been clear: break our laws, exploit our generosity, and the American taxpayer will pick up the tab.

This is insanity.

It is immoral. It is unsustainable. It must stop immediately.

The United States cannot survive as the world’s welfare office. No nation in history has ever endured by prioritizing non-citizens over its own people. Every dollar handed out in reckless generosity is a dollar stripped from our national defense, our infrastructure, our schools, and our families. Open borders paired with unlimited benefits are not kindness—they are national suicide.

H.R. 6854 delivers the decisive solution Americans have been demanding. It terminates federal welfare eligibility for non-citizens and closes every loophole and carve-out that has allowed exploitation to flourish. No free healthcare. No housing subsidies. No food stamps. No Medicaid. Nothing.

If you are not a citizen, you do not get taxpayer-funded benefits. That is not extreme—it is common sense.

This bill restores sovereignty, removes the financial incentives that fuel illegal immigration, and puts American citizens back where they belong: first. At a time when radical ideologies, foreign interests, and internal decay threaten our republic, cutting off this massive flow of taxpayer money is a critical act of self-preservation.

America has always welcomed legal immigrants who contribute, work hard, and love this country. What we cannot tolerate is a broken system that rewards exploitation and punishes citizenship.

Congressman Randy Fine has issued a challenge to Washington: stand with the American taxpayer or stand exposed. This bill deserves swift passage and a president’s signature—because America cannot afford another decade of surrender.

No longer can we stand by and allow our resources to be ravaged. Contact your members of Congress TODAY by clicking “ACT NOW” below. Demand they support H.R. 6854. Tell them you will not sit idly by while America sinks deeper into debt.

The No Welfare for Non-Citizens Act is more than legislation—it is a lifeline. And if we want this country to survive and thrive, we must have the courage to choose America first.

