The American people are united on election integrity — far more united than Washington would have you believe.

A new February survey from the Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll, released on March 2nd, reveals overwhelming national support for the SAVE America Act, a bill designed to ensure that only U.S. citizens vote in American elections and that voter rolls remain accurate and secure.

The numbers are not close. They are decisive.

According to the poll:

71% of Americans support the SAVE America Act , including 69% of independents and half of Democratic voters .

81% support voter ID requirements , including 79% of independents and 70% of Democrats .

80% support removing non-citizens from voter rolls.

75% support requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

85% of Americans agree only U.S. citizens should vote in U.S. elections.

Let that sink in. These are not partisan majorities — they are national majorities.

And this survey is not an outlier. Polling from the Pew Research Center, Gallup, and Rasmussen Reports consistently shows that roughly 75–85% of Americans support voter ID requirements.

In other words, the American people agree: secure elections are common sense.

So two critical questions must be asked.

First: If the SAVE America Act is this popular, why are Republicans in the U.S. Senate hesitant to push forward with the urgency this moment demands?

Election integrity is not a secondary issue. It is the foundation of the republic. Yet the Senate continues to move cautiously while public support for reform is overwhelming.

Even Donald Trump has warned that the stakes could not be higher. In a March 5 post on Truth Social, he wrote:

“The Republicans MUST DO, with PASSION, and at the expense of everything else, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT — And not the watered down version. This is a Country Defining fight for the Soul of our Nation!”

Second: Why are Democrats in Congress almost unanimously opposing a bill that many of their own voters support?

The Harvard CAPS–Harris poll shows 70% of Democrats support voter ID laws. Yet Democratic leadership in Washington continues to resist legislation that reflects the will of their own constituents.

When elected officials ignore the voters they represent, the problem is no longer policy — it is accountability.

The importance of the SAVE America Act has become so clear that Ken Paxton, now a candidate for the U.S. Senate, recently made an extraordinary statement regarding the race against John Cornyn.

Paxton said he would consider stepping aside if Senate leadership prioritized and passed the SAVE America Act:

“The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I’m committed to helping President Trump get it done. I would consider dropping out of this race if Senate leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act.”

That statement underscores what millions of Americans already know: secure elections are the bedrock of our republic.

Share this article. Talk with your friends and family.

The will of the people could not be clearer.

Now it’s time for Washington to follow it.

