Representative Al Green (D-TX) has spent years cloaking himself in moral superiority, relentlessly pushing to impeach Donald Trump for what amounts to the audacity of breathing and winning elections. Yet, this self-styled champion of justice has a skeleton rattling in his closet—one that should make every taxpayer recoil. Just six years ago, in 2017, Green allegedly dipped into a secretive congressional slush fund to hush up a rape accusation, exposing a level of gall that’s nothing short of staggering.

Reports swirling on X and unearthed by outlets like Free Republic claim Green sexually assaulted a former aide, Lucinda Daniels, back in 2007. The alleged cover-up? A jaw-dropping $875,000 payout from a taxpayer-funded congressional account designed to silence victims of lawmakers’ misdeeds. This wasn’t a one-off whisper—Daniels initially accused Green, only for both to issue a joint statement in 2017, conveniently “resolving” the matter as the #MeToo wave crashed over Capitol Hill. No money exchanged hands, they claimed, just “friendship” prevailing. Right. The timing reeks of a man scrambling to dodge accountability while clutching his gavel of righteousness.

Fast forward to 2019, and there’s Green, strutting before Congress, demanding Trump’s impeachment over tweets and hurt feelings—offenses dwarfed by the stench of his past. He’s called Trump unfit since 2017, filing impeachment articles multiple times, including in 2025 over Gaza policy. Yet, where’s the mirror, Al? The House censured him in March 2025 for disrupting Trump’s speech, but that’s a slap on the wrist compared to the hypocrisy of a man who allegedly raped, paid, and then preached. Posts on X scream for the slush fund list—$17 million in payouts since 1997—to be exposed, and Green’s name keeps surfacing like a bad rash.

This is an outrageous abuse of taxpayer money funding a legal slush fund that covers up reported misdeeds like Al Green’s—a disgraceful racket that could be burying real sex crimes beneath a pile of hush money. This isn’t just waste; it’s a betrayal that makes YOU, the taxpayer, an unwilling accomplice to shameful coverups. Trump and DOGE must rip the lid off this swampy abuse, exposing every dollar squandered and every crime concealed.

This isn’t about party lines; it’s about principle. Whether Green’s district elected or ‘selected’ him, most Americans chose Trump—twice. For Green to hound a duly elected president while dodging his own filth is the height of arrogance. If the rape payout is true—and the dots connect too neatly to dismiss—Green should’ve been expelled, not censured. He’s got no business casting stones when his own house is a cesspool. Time to drain this swamp, starting with him.

