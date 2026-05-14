President Trump stands in the lion’s den in Beijing, eye-to-eye with the Chinese Communist regime that seeks to bury America’s future. He knows exactly what is at stake. President Trump has never been fooled by Beijing’s smiles and empty promises. He understands, as few leaders do, that the Chinese Communist Party is not our friend — it is a ruthless adversary waging a sophisticated campaign to infiltrate, subvert, and dominate this nation from within.

The spies are already here, embedded in our cities, governments, and sensitive institutions. Just this week, Eileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, California, agreed to plead guilty to acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China. This naturalized U.S. citizen worked with Chinese officials and her then-fiancé (already convicted on the same charge) to operate a fake news website targeting Chinese-American communities. She pushed Beijing’s propaganda, including articles denying atrocities in Xinjiang, all while serving in public office. She has now resigned in disgrace, facing up to 10 years in prison.

This is part of a relentless pattern. A Chinese operative recently approached a staffer on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, brazenly offering $10,000 for sensitive U.S. policy information on topics like Venezuela and rare-earth minerals. Such audacity reveals how aggressively Beijing targets those overseeing China policy — and signals far deeper infiltration in corporate boardrooms, universities, defense contractors, and supply chains.

The CCP’s strategy is deliberate and multi-layered: economic incentives, diaspora networks, United Front influence operations, and outright espionage. They exploit our openness as weakness while advancing hybrid warfare — stealing technology, corrupting officials, and dividing our people.

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At the same time, Beijing is tightening its dangerous axis with Iran, serving as Tehran’s top oil buyer and strategic lifeline. China purchases roughly 90% of Iran’s exported oil — often at steep discounts — funneling tens of billions of dollars annually into the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. This revenue, which accounts for a massive share of Iran’s government budget, sustains the regime’s destabilizing activities across the Middle East. Reports of deeper ties, including potential technology and intelligence cooperation, only heighten the threat from the South China Sea to the Strait of Hormuz.

This summit could not be more consequential. As President Trump sits down with Xi Jinping amid ongoing Middle East tensions, the CCP dreams of a world remade under its totalitarian vision. They respect only strength.

President Trump has the discernment, backbone, and America First clarity needed right now. May he press these talks with unyielding focus — confronting Beijing’s influence networks on our soil, securing our supply chains, protecting our technological superiority, and delivering outcomes that safeguard American sovereignty, prosperity, and security.

We did not build the greatest nation in history to surrender it to Beijing’s tyrants. The time for complacency is over. With resolute leadership that rejects appeasement disguised as engagement, America will prevail through unity, resolve, and unapologetic strength.

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