All Eyes on Trump in Beijing
President Trump stands in the lion’s den in Beijing, eye-to-eye with the Chinese Communist regime that seeks to bury America’s future. He knows exactly what is at stake. President Trump has never been fooled by Beijing’s smiles and empty promises. He understands, as few leaders do, that the Chinese Communist Party is not our friend — it is a ruthless adversary waging a sophisticated campaign to infiltrate, subvert, and dominate this nation from within.
The spies are already here, embedded in our cities, governments, and sensitive institutions. Just this week, Eileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, California, agreed to plead guilty to acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China. This naturalized U.S. citizen worked with Chinese officials and her then-fiancé (already convicted on the same charge) to operate a fake news website targeting Chinese-American communities. She pushed Beijing’s propaganda, including articles denying atrocities in Xinjiang, all while serving in public office. She has now resigned in disgrace, facing up to 10 years in prison.
This is part of a relentless pattern. A Chinese operative recently approached a staffer on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, brazenly offering $10,000 for sensitive U.S. policy information on topics like Venezuela and rare-earth minerals. Such audacity reveals how aggressively Beijing targets those overseeing China policy — and signals far deeper infiltration in corporate boardrooms, universities, defense contractors, and supply chains.
The CCP’s strategy is deliberate and multi-layered: economic incentives, diaspora networks, United Front influence operations, and outright espionage. They exploit our openness as weakness while advancing hybrid warfare — stealing technology, corrupting officials, and dividing our people.
Help ACT for America keep fighting for the truth Americans deserve. Donate today!
At the same time, Beijing is tightening its dangerous axis with Iran, serving as Tehran’s top oil buyer and strategic lifeline. China purchases roughly 90% of Iran’s exported oil — often at steep discounts — funneling tens of billions of dollars annually into the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. This revenue, which accounts for a massive share of Iran’s government budget, sustains the regime’s destabilizing activities across the Middle East. Reports of deeper ties, including potential technology and intelligence cooperation, only heighten the threat from the South China Sea to the Strait of Hormuz.
This summit could not be more consequential. As President Trump sits down with Xi Jinping amid ongoing Middle East tensions, the CCP dreams of a world remade under its totalitarian vision. They respect only strength.
President Trump has the discernment, backbone, and America First clarity needed right now. May he press these talks with unyielding focus — confronting Beijing’s influence networks on our soil, securing our supply chains, protecting our technological superiority, and delivering outcomes that safeguard American sovereignty, prosperity, and security.
We did not build the greatest nation in history to surrender it to Beijing’s tyrants. The time for complacency is over. With resolute leadership that rejects appeasement disguised as engagement, America will prevail through unity, resolve, and unapologetic strength.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I don't know if you had more fun writing that or I had reading it. HARPAZO sooner than we might guess. Jesus' prayer in the Garden will soon be answered.
Once again A of A is spot on. Many years ago China laughed at the US saying we will not have to invade you to take you over, you will fall because of your own corruption. Well they should know, because their communist regime is extremely corrupt and masters at corrupting others. They were smarter than the Soviet Union and invited the west to build their economy for them plus sending their youth to the US to get an education and begin perverting our collages and universities to accept CCP indoctrination. They've stolen a massive amount of tech, military, and government secrets over the decades. They use the old tactic of a honey pot to seduce our leaders like they did Eric Swalwell, and that's just 1 of many. In the late 70's I was in a Operational Security class being given to our Battalion prior to going to the DMZ in S Korea. They said they wanted to find out just how much information had leaked so they went to the whore houses and questioned the prostitutes. Turned out the prostitutes knew more information about the operation than our Regimental Commander did. Why? Because Marines from Division HQ were sleeping with them and part of the payment for constant sex was to give them the information that the communist on the island paid them to get. Hate to say it, but it was no talky talky, no F'y F'y, no S'y S'y. The honey pots would have them singing like a song bird. Once a politician or businessman falls to a honey pot they have them. They will hold it over their head to extort what they want from them. However, the corruption isn't just among the leaders, we the people have fallen into the trap. Jesus spoke of the house that was swept clean but the demon came back and found it empty, and entered back in with 7 more demons. When our forefathers arrived in the New World they were met with demons that were horrifying. Torture, murder, cannibalism, etc. was practice in extreme violence amongst the Indian tribes fighting each other and they used it against Europeans also. The land was swept clean of many horrible things that our forefathers had to deal with, but because we decided to reject God our house became empty and now the demons have been coming back in. I believe it was the Ishtar, a sex goddess because she was a prostitute and she bragged about being able to turn men into women and women into men. She had her priests perform transexual acts before the people and their children to seduce them. Sound familiar? Its been in the news for over a decade that this is happening across the US and still people are saying how could this happen? You fall to a prostitute and she or he will destroy you. I watched many a young Marine throw their life away chasing the prostitutes. Samson fell to Delilah who was a prostitute. As I said, the Delilah who took me down used evil means to trap me, in short she tried to rape men when she found me to drunk to defend myself. I fell to her coercion and threats if I didn't marry her and after 8 1/4 years of a horrible marriage she yelled at me saying she was tired of being my whore. Shocked I asked my what? She yelled you heard me, I'm tired of being your whore. So she identified herself as whoring herself to use me. The end of my first 40 years of life was a disgrace just like Samson's. In this 40 years I've dealt with many a wicked spirit but by the grace of God He has helped me through a lot of battles and I know better than to touch a woman who will only destroy me. Living single isn't easy, but its far better than being a slave to the philistines who will finish blinding my eyes and bring about death in the end. Each person must make their own walk, but I suggest you choose wisely. May God bless all of His believers and give us the victory.