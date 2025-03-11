We thought the Left had taken this Title IX abuse too far, but they are just getting started. Their latest scheme is “All-Sex” spaces where privacy and decency are a thing of the past!

Senate Democrats have spit in the face of 67% of their party and 64% of Independents who strongly support banning transgender athletes from women’s sports. Last Tuesday, not a single Democrat in the U.S. Senate voted to break a filibuster on the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act—Republicans needed 60 votes but got just 51. That same day, Minnesota’s House lawmakers shot down the Preserving Girls’ Sports Act, with every Democrat in the state voting no.

This Title IX defiance has unleashed a reckless tidal wave, emboldening UC Davis to charge headlong into a progressive Marxist fantasy—ditching men’s and women’s locker rooms for “universal” all-sex spaces.

UC Davis (58.4% are female students) announced plans to convert its men’s and women’s locker rooms at its recreation centers into ‘universal’ all-sex locker rooms stating, “We value inclusive, accessible environments that accommodate the diverse needs of our community. We are pleased to announce that we will be remodeling the current locker room facilities to implement universal locker rooms.” Further promising that “all campus recreation members can use our universal locker rooms, regardless of who they are or how they identify. These spaces are inclusive of members with disabilities and members of all gender identities.” The University plans to spend five million dollars to rip out common sense to install “inclusiveness” which overrides privacy, decency, and safety.

Jennifer @babybeginner posted: I’d really like to know. Are there ANY women who would go shower and change in a locker room with men? Why even have a locker room? Just put the lockers in the middle of the quad. If everyone is changing in front of everyone, what’s the point?

Anti-Trumper tennis legend Martina Navratilova didn’t mince words: “This is beyond f—– up! Be prepared to lose a lot of women to this insanity.”

Have these University executives at UC Davis and our U.S. Senate forgotten the common indecent exposure laws etched into the statutes of all 50 states? Are we seriously letting these people pretend that flashing genitals in private spaces isn’t a crime—laws designed to shield women from sexual violation, no matter what gender confusion someone claims? Every state, from California’s Penal Code 314 to New York’s Penal Law 245.01, brands exposing private parts to the opposite sex as a serious sex offense, punishable by jail time and registration as a sex offender—yet here we are, watching fully intact males parade their anatomy in “universal” locker rooms, as if denial of their own biology is a defense. This isn’t inclusion—it’s a lawless, full-throated Marxist assault on women’s sports and privacy.

Will we sit idly by as women and girls are disenfranchised, discriminated against, and erased from sports—stripped of their hard-won victories on the field and denied the basic safety in competition and private spaces like locker rooms? Or will we rise up, reject this lunacy, and fight to restore common sense and women’s rights?

The Left’s obsession with dismantling sex-based protections—defying 67% of Democrats, 64% of Independents, and 79% of all Americans—threatens to undo decades of progress, leaving female majority at places like UC Davis vulnerable to policies that prioritize ideology over reality.

Call on Congress and your state representatives now—demand they stand up for women and girls, enforce indecent exposure laws, and protect the sanctity of female sports and spaces before it’s too late!

