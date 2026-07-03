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Karin Miller's avatar
Karin Miller
9h

Awesome, inspiring post! I especially like your description of the significance of the fireworks and all that they represent.

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Jody's avatar
Jody
9h

Good Fri-yay-day morning Brigitte Gabriel and Happy Birthday to US! 🌹💯🇺🇸🏴‍☠️❤️

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