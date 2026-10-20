Republicans hold the presidency, the House, and the Senate. Even with that majority, the agenda voters demanded has been blocked at every turn by activist judges and rogue rulings that treat the will of the American people as optional. If we lose the House or the Senate, the work of reversing the Biden era collapses. Open borders return. Asylum claims for illegal entrants expand. ICE is defunded and pulled back. The people who want that outcome are organized. They are not waiting.
The Muslim community is mobilizing millions of registered voters, running registration drives out of mosques and coordinating turnout in key states. Their stated goal is to increase their political power. Many of those voters are explicit that they want cities and communities remade. Passivity is how you lose the country you grew up in. Passivity is what produced the scenes in Paris and Milan this past weekend: shops looted, cars and buildings set on fire, historic streets turned into battle zones while authorities scrambled. Those cities did not become unrecognizable overnight. They became unrecognizable because citizens treated the warning signs as someone else’s problem.
So many in this nation want to destroy your liberties, your safety, and your way of life. They are not shy about it. You need to vote like your life depends on it, because it does. Showing up once is not enough. Get involved in your community. Join a local Act for America chapter. Talk to your neighbors. Make sure every person who shares your view of the country is registered and has a plan to vote.
DSA and Democrats are organized and want to take over our country. If they outvote you, there is no point complaining when American cities start to look like the ones that burned this weekend. The midterms are 14 days away. Hold the House. Hold the Senate. Finish the job.
For the future of America,
Brigitte Gabriel Chairwoman and CEO Act for America
P.S. Forward this today. Fourteen days is not a long time. Find your local Act for America chapter and get to work.
I don't know any Americans to forward this to .. I wish I did! The best I can do is Like and restack. Good luck Brigitte, love your work!!
Dear Brigitte,
Thank you for your tireless leadership and for standing up as a voice for true patriotic Americans who want to protect our country. Your message is a powerful wake-up call, and I completely agree that we cannot afford to remain passive when the future of our republic is on the line.
Seeing the coordination and mobilization of groups with agendas that look to radically change our communities is deeply alarming. It is clear that people need to open their eyes to what is happening and understand the stakes of the upcoming elections. We have a constitutional republic to defend, and your words serve as an important reminder that our safety, liberties, and way of life depend entirely on citizens getting involved and showing up at the ballot box.
Not only that, but leaders who love this country need to do more to stop what isn’t helping, but hurting.
Thank you to you and everyone at ACT for America for fighting for what is right.
I stand on the foundation of my Lord Jesus. Truth. Stand up and fighting for what is right, this everyone must do.
With great respect and gratitude.
Lord Jesus Christ Bless you and us all as always as well.