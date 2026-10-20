Republicans hold the presidency, the House, and the Senate. Even with that majority, the agenda voters demanded has been blocked at every turn by activist judges and rogue rulings that treat the will of the American people as optional. If we lose the House or the Senate, the work of reversing the Biden era collapses. Open borders return. Asylum claims for illegal entrants expand. ICE is defunded and pulled back. The people who want that outcome are organized. They are not waiting.

The Muslim community is mobilizing millions of registered voters, running registration drives out of mosques and coordinating turnout in key states. Their stated goal is to increase their political power. Many of those voters are explicit that they want cities and communities remade. Passivity is how you lose the country you grew up in. Passivity is what produced the scenes in Paris and Milan this past weekend: shops looted, cars and buildings set on fire, historic streets turned into battle zones while authorities scrambled. Those cities did not become unrecognizable overnight. They became unrecognizable because citizens treated the warning signs as someone else’s problem.

So many in this nation want to destroy your liberties, your safety, and your way of life. They are not shy about it. You need to vote like your life depends on it, because it does. Showing up once is not enough. Get involved in your community. Join a local Act for America chapter. Talk to your neighbors. Make sure every person who shares your view of the country is registered and has a plan to vote.

DSA and Democrats are organized and want to take over our country. If they outvote you, there is no point complaining when American cities start to look like the ones that burned this weekend. The midterms are 14 days away. Hold the House. Hold the Senate. Finish the job.

For the future of America,

Brigitte Gabriel Chairwoman and CEO Act for America

P.S. Forward this today. Fourteen days is not a long time. Find your local Act for America chapter and get to work.