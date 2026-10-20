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R Murphy's avatar
R Murphy
6d

I don't know any Americans to forward this to .. I wish I did! The best I can do is Like and restack. Good luck Brigitte, love your work!!

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Melissa Pettignano's avatar
Melissa Pettignano
6d

Dear Brigitte,

Thank you for your tireless leadership and for standing up as a voice for true patriotic Americans who want to protect our country. Your message is a powerful wake-up call, and I completely agree that we cannot afford to remain passive when the future of our republic is on the line.

Seeing the coordination and mobilization of groups with agendas that look to radically change our communities is deeply alarming. It is clear that people need to open their eyes to what is happening and understand the stakes of the upcoming elections. We have a constitutional republic to defend, and your words serve as an important reminder that our safety, liberties, and way of life depend entirely on citizens getting involved and showing up at the ballot box.

Not only that, but leaders who love this country need to do more to stop what isn’t helping, but hurting.

Thank you to you and everyone at ACT for America for fighting for what is right.

I stand on the foundation of my Lord Jesus. Truth. Stand up and fighting for what is right, this everyone must do.

With great respect and gratitude.

Lord Jesus Christ Bless you and us all as always as well.

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