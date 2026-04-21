U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) is once again taking the lead in the fight against anti-American ideologies that threaten the very soul of this republic. Just yesterday, he boldly introduced the Measures Against Marxism’s Dangerous Adherents and Noxious Islamists (MAMDANI) Act of 2026. The MAMDANI Act delivers a powerful and necessary response to decades of reckless immigration policies that have opened our doors to those who openly despise our Constitution, our freedoms, and our way of life. Named after New York City’s radical mayor Zohran Mamdani — a vocal champion of Marxist ideas — this legislation amends existing immigration law to make crystal clear what should have never been in doubt: America will no longer import or tolerate communists, Marxists, socialists, Chinese communists, Islamic fundamentalists, or anyone affiliated with totalitarian ideologies bent on destroying Western civilization from within.

The bill targets the dangerous Red-Green Alliance that has already devastated Europe and is now advancing aggressively on American soil, especially in Representative Roy’s home state of Texas and other battleground states. It makes aliens who are members of, affiliated with, or who advocate for communist, Marxist, socialist, or Islamic fundamentalist parties or organizations inadmissible into the United States. Those already here become deportable. It creates new grounds for denaturalization and blocks naturalization for anyone who promotes these hostile beliefs. Most critically, the MAMDANI Act reaches post-admission conduct: any alien who writes, publishes, distributes, or possesses materials advocating communism, Marxism, socialism, or Islamic fundamentalism — or who continues to associate with such groups — can be removed. These determinations are final and not subject to endless court interference.

No more games. No more importing enemies who exploit our generosity while plotting to replace our free-market system and Judeo-Christian heritage with failed ideologies and parallel Sharia societies.

For far too long, America’s immigration system has been cynically weaponized against its own citizens. Chain migration, diversity lotteries, and lax vetting have flooded communities with individuals who reject classical American values like individual liberty, capitalism, and equality under the law. The results are visible everywhere: suppressed wages for hardworking Americans, rising crime in once-safe neighborhoods, and the rapid growth of enclaves where Sharia-adhering radicals demand special treatment while spitting on our Constitution.

We have watched Europe burn under the weight of unchecked Marxist and Islamist infiltration — no-go zones, parallel legal systems, and cultural surrender. Now the same threat knocks on our door in places like Dearborn, Minneapolis, and New York. Rep. Roy rightly warns that continuing this madness disadvantages American workers, erodes national cohesion, and imports ideologies fundamentally opposed to everything that makes this nation exceptional.

Stand with us as a Patriot Partner in our $26 for 2026 campaign to preserve America and keep our nation out of radical hands. We urgently need 500 dedicated Patriot Partners fueling our efforts as we battle to defend our Constitution, our values, and our children’s future.

The MAMDANI Act is simply about survival. It restores common sense to our immigration system by drawing a bright line against totalitarian poisons that have produced nothing but tyranny, poverty, and violence wherever they have taken root. It honors the clear mandate Americans delivered in 2024 to secure our borders, enforce our laws, and put American citizens and American values first. Weak vetting and open-door fantasies have already allowed too many who hate us to settle here, spread their doctrines in mosques, campuses, and city halls, and push policies that undermine the rule of law. This bill finally gives enforcement agencies the tools they need to say “no” — before it is too late.

Every patriot who loves this country must rally behind Rep. Chip Roy and the MAMDANI Act. Contact your federal legislators today by clicking the “ACT NOW” button below and demand they pass this legislation without delay. Use our prewritten email, social media posts and call script to tell them America will not commit national suicide by continuing to welcome those who seek to remake us in the image of failed socialist experiments or oppressive theocracies. Our children’s future, our constitutional republic, and the hard-won blessings of liberty are at stake.

The time to defend America’s sovereignty and core identity is now.

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