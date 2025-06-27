America is back, baby, and ‘Peace Through Strength’ isn’t just a slogan—it’s a bold, game-changing strategy that will restore our nation’s might, secure our borders, and usher in a new era of prosperity and pride for every American!

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1) is a landmark piece of legislation that promises to reshape America’s military, border security, and national defense landscape.

President Trump has championed the bill, stating, “It provides all necessary funding for ICE, for Border Patrol, and for the Department of Defense... Over $1 trillion... With the signing, so many great things will happen to our country.”

By modernizing our military, securing our borders, and empowering law enforcement, the Senate-approved version of H.R. 1 sets the stage for a golden era of American strength. Here’s how it transforms our defense capabilities and protects the homeland:

Modernize our military to stand up against China. Invests $150 billion to equip the armed forces with cutting-edge technology, including drones and missile defense systems, to counter global threats like China.

Strengthen border security with historic funding. Allocates $46.5 billion for border barriers and advanced surveillance to deter illegal crossings and trafficking.

Empower ICE and Border Patrol for enforcement. Provides $45 billion for ICE detention and deportation, plus $4.1 billion to hire thousands of new agents and officers.

Enhance Coast Guard maritime security. Increases funding to interdict drugs and migrants, protecting Arctic sovereignty and national security.

Support state and local law enforcement. Funds FEMA grants to reimburse local agencies for border security efforts, strengthening community safety.

Improve military infrastructure and family support. Authorizes funding for military construction and housing to enhance service members’ quality of life.

Counter global threats with advanced technology. Allocates billions for uncrewed drones, a “Golden Dome” missile defense shield, and naval shipbuilding to deter adversaries.

A Military Built for the Future

The Senate’s version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act commits $150 billion to modernize the U.S. military, ensuring it remains the world’s preeminent fighting force. This includes significant investments in cutting-edge technology to counter threats from adversaries like China and Iran. Specifically, the bill funds:

Uncrewed Drone Systems : Investments in kamikaze drones, uncrewed aircraft systems, drone boats, and underwater drones enhance operational flexibility and reduce risks to personnel. These technologies position the military to dominate in modern warfare scenarios.

“Golden Dome” Missile Defense Shield : A $25 billion allocation for an advanced missile defense system strengthens America’s ability to neutralize ballistic missile threats, safeguarding the homeland from hostile nations.

Naval Shipbuilding : $34 billion is dedicated to expanding and modernizing the U.S. Navy’s fleet, ensuring maritime dominance and deterring aggression in critical regions like the Indo-Pacific.

Munitions Restocking : $21 billion replenishes critical munitions stockpiles, ensuring readiness for sustained operations in high-intensity conflicts.

Military Construction and Housing: The bill authorizes funding for military construction, land acquisition, and family housing projects across all military departments. Within 30 days of enactment, each department must submit a detailed spending plan to Congress, ensuring transparency and accountability. These investments improve training facilities, barracks, and family housing, directly enhancing the quality of life for service members and their families.

