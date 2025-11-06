An All-Too-Familiar Folly
What We Can Learn From Tuesday Night’s Electoral Collapse
Tuesday night’s election results from New York City to California delivered a gut-wrenching blow to freedom’s defenders. Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialists of America firebrand, easily seized the NYC mayor’s office. Virginia’s governorship flipped and the House of Delegates was an absolute bloodbath. California cemented its one-party dominance by handing Gov. Gavin Newsom a high-profile win. Even New Jersey’s gubernatorial race, where prospects had looked more favorable, fell to the progressive machine. Those opposed to traditional American values are no longer outside the gate. They are now entrenched in the nation’s power centers.
The signs were blazing, yet the warnings went unheeded. Mamdani was unapologetic with his anti-Israel rhetoric, BDS support, and open embrace of socialist policies. Money overflowed liberal campaign coffers. Polls were screaming that elections nationwide were headed in a negative direction. Yet, that did not seem to trigger action.
So, what went wrong? How could this happen across the country in such a measurable way? The main culprit: Apathy.
Patriots scrolled past alerts, skipped campaign events, ignored voter registration drives and dismissed local races as “unimportant.” The opposition organized relentlessly going door-to-door, sending out personalized texts to supporters, while far too many conservative voters sat on our hands.
Mamdani’s victory, in particular, is an unmitigated catastrophe for NYC and a national alarm. He’ll turn one of the world’s greatest cities into a socialist hub filled with taxpayer-funded “solidarity” programs, unvetted migrants, and a defunded police force. His policies will export chaos—skyrocketing crime, crumbling infrastructure, and indoctrinated schools—while giving radical socialism a perch in America’s largest city to broadcast its poison nationwide. This isn’t governance; it’s surrender disguised as progress.
But this is not the time to stop and lick our wounds. Together we can stop the 2026 midterms from becoming a devastating repeat of Tuesday night. We cannot delay our grassroots mobilization. We must regroup and take action—starting TODAY.
Join ACT for America’s Grassroots effort by establishing a chapter group in your city or by becoming our latest volunteer activist. We have a litany of volunteer programs to take part in, and a community that supports the values we hold dear as Americans. Whether you prefer being a keyboard warrior sharing our Action Alerts with your network or you like calling your elected officials and holding them accountable for their votes, there is a home for you here at ACT for America. If we act with urgency, 2026 becomes our redemption—not their coronation.
Apathy lost us the battle Tuesday. Action wins the war tomorrow.
Don’t Miss Out on Our 2025 America First Celebration Half-Off Discount for New and Returning Subscribers for a Limited Time!
WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It is ridiculous to blame apathy!! It is a total paid for attack on our Republic by the oligarchy and voting is totally rigged. I do not believe we could stop it because of corrupt infiltration at all levels of government, treasonous allowances of foreign people to be allowed to be elected, and billions allowed to be poured into the system against the system. It is a revolution against us and no one is apathetic; our people are just struggling to maintain their families, but do vote!! Yet I know most of their votes are either trashed (like the felt tip markers, or trashed in the mail) and the huge numbers of fake votes are allowed. The govt allowed this, no arrests, in proven deception, no shut downs- it’s all rigged. We the AMERICAN people weep as we see the European fall descend on us. Don’t let the resilience of our people fool you into thinking they don’t care and are not participating. Until arrests are made, re-enact the old laws that did not permit Muslims to vote or be elected, and shut down the fake voting system by going back to the paper system, the USA will only be more shut down. All Muslims must be deported, and quit the dog and pony show of deporting when the real treasonous people are the Muslims.
Here goes something that might help stop ✋ the stupid foreign aid stop getting involved in Ukraine nobody cares about Ukraine and Israel nobody wants war with Russia!!