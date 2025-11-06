Tuesday night’s election results from New York City to California delivered a gut-wrenching blow to freedom’s defenders. Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialists of America firebrand, easily seized the NYC mayor’s office. Virginia’s governorship flipped and the House of Delegates was an absolute bloodbath. California cemented its one-party dominance by handing Gov. Gavin Newsom a high-profile win. Even New Jersey’s gubernatorial race, where prospects had looked more favorable, fell to the progressive machine. Those opposed to traditional American values are no longer outside the gate. They are now entrenched in the nation’s power centers.

The signs were blazing, yet the warnings went unheeded. Mamdani was unapologetic with his anti-Israel rhetoric, BDS support, and open embrace of socialist policies. Money overflowed liberal campaign coffers. Polls were screaming that elections nationwide were headed in a negative direction. Yet, that did not seem to trigger action.

So, what went wrong? How could this happen across the country in such a measurable way? The main culprit: Apathy.

Patriots scrolled past alerts, skipped campaign events, ignored voter registration drives and dismissed local races as “unimportant.” The opposition organized relentlessly going door-to-door, sending out personalized texts to supporters, while far too many conservative voters sat on our hands.

Mamdani’s victory, in particular, is an unmitigated catastrophe for NYC and a national alarm. He’ll turn one of the world’s greatest cities into a socialist hub filled with taxpayer-funded “solidarity” programs, unvetted migrants, and a defunded police force. His policies will export chaos—skyrocketing crime, crumbling infrastructure, and indoctrinated schools—while giving radical socialism a perch in America’s largest city to broadcast its poison nationwide. This isn’t governance; it’s surrender disguised as progress.

But this is not the time to stop and lick our wounds. Together we can stop the 2026 midterms from becoming a devastating repeat of Tuesday night. We cannot delay our grassroots mobilization. We must regroup and take action—starting TODAY.

Join ACT for America’s Grassroots effort by establishing a chapter group in your city or by becoming our latest volunteer activist. We have a litany of volunteer programs to take part in, and a community that supports the values we hold dear as Americans. Whether you prefer being a keyboard warrior sharing our Action Alerts with your network or you like calling your elected officials and holding them accountable for their votes, there is a home for you here at ACT for America. If we act with urgency, 2026 becomes our redemption—not their coronation.

Apathy lost us the battle Tuesday. Action wins the war tomorrow.

