Grassroots Division | 01.12.26



With the midterms less than ten months away, it’s not too early to start assessing the current lay of the land in the nation’s governor races. In 2026, 36 of the 50 states will elect a governor. Notably, those races are evenly split: 18 are currently held by Republicans and 18 by Democrats.

As of now, 18 sitting governors will not be seeking re-election this November. Fifteen are term-limited and legally barred from running again, while three have announced their retirement. The takeaway is straightforward: there will be a significant turnover in governors’ mansions across the country beginning in 2027.

For our paid subscribers, we want to provide a realistic, state-by-state look at what’s shaping up ahead of the midterms. We previously did a similar breakdown of the U.S. Senate landscape, and we’ll be doing the same for the House as well.

Going forward, we’ll periodically update these maps as primaries unfold, candidates enter or exit races, scandals emerge, and political dynamics shift. The goal is to give you a clear-eyed picture of where things stand—and where they may be headed.

So, without further ado, here is the current 2026 Governor Election Map: