For decades, the American people have been lied to about “Temporary Protected Status,” or TPS. The very name is a deception. The “T” stands for temporary, yet in practice, this program has morphed into one of the most blatant forms of backdoor amnesty ever devised. Congressman Andrew Clyde (R-GA) has stepped up with H.R. 8460, the Territorial Protection and Sovereignty Act, which repeals the authority for TPS altogether, terminates existing designations, and requires current holders to leave the United States. This is the kind of bold, America First leadership we desperately need.

Congress created TPS in 1990 for genuine, short-term crises—armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary temporary conditions that supposedly prevented safe return. The idea was narrow and compassionate in theory: shield people briefly until the emergency passed, then send them home. What happened instead exposes the rot at the heart of our immigration system.

The abuse is staggering. Countries like El Salvador have held TPS designations for over 25 years. Honduras for more than 26 years. Somalia for 34 years. Haiti for 16 years and counting. These are not temporary situations; they are permanent invitations. Successive administrations, especially under Biden-Harris, weaponized TPS to expand the program dramatically, adding countries like Venezuela, Ukraine, and Afghanistan, ballooning the number of beneficiaries to over 1.3 million people. Many entered illegally or overstayed visas, then exploited the program to gain work permits, lawful presence, and the ability to build lives here indefinitely.

This is not protection—it is replacement. TPS holders receive employment authorization documents, allowing them to compete directly with American workers for jobs, wages, and resources. Communities across the country bear the burden: strained schools, overwhelmed hospitals, higher crime in some cases, and billions in taxpayer costs. Meanwhile, the home countries never face real pressure to fix their problems because the United States serves as a permanent pressure valve.

The left loves to cry “compassion.” But true compassion begins at home—with American citizens struggling with inflation, fentanyl deaths, and wage stagnation caused in part by endless low-skilled migration. America is not the world’s refugee camp or an international welfare office. Our immigration policy must serve the national interest, not globalist fantasies or corporate demands for cheap labor. Sovereignty means controlling who enters and who stays. When “temporary” becomes decades-long residency with renewal after renewal, it ceases to be protection and becomes fraud.

Critics will scream that ending TPS is heartless. They ignore reality. Many TPS recipients come from nations with chronic dysfunction, corruption, and violence—problems that decades of U.S. aid and “temporary” status have failed to solve. Keeping people here indefinitely only delays the inevitable and incentivizes more illegal crossings.

H.R. 8460 cuts through the nonsense. Existing beneficiaries would no longer be considered lawfully present and must depart. No more extensions. No more judicial activism blocking enforcement. No more backdoor amnesty by another name.

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Congressman Clyde is right: “There has never been anything temporary about Temporary Protected Status.” It has been weaponized into permanent amnesty for over a million migrants. His bill, supported by groups like NumbersUSA and the Immigration Accountability Project, reclaims Congress’s plenary power over immigration and puts American citizens first.

The open-borders lobby and activist judges will fight this tooth and nail. That’s why every patriotic American must demand their representatives support H.R. 8460 without hesitation. Use ACT for America’s constituent outreach tool, by clicking “ACT NOW” below, and contact your federal legislators TODAY. Our border is not a suggestion. Our laws are not optional. Temporary means temporary—anything else is a lie that erodes our nation.

It’s time to end the TPS scam once and for all. Secure the homeland. Enforce the law. Protect America.

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