Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Woolsey's avatar
Steve Woolsey
10h

When I see hand cuffs on illegal immigrants and a few million of them leaving, perhaps I’ll carve out a few dollars of money I can’t afford to contribute to this cause. Until then all the politicians who have grown rich on our backs will just have to pony up their own money (which they have way more of) to finance just another venture most of us are pretty sure is just another wolf in sheep’s clothing. Sorry… Can’t give you what I don’t have. Take it back from Somalia and while you’re at it, deport Omar, Talib, et al.

Reply
Share
Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
7h

Pass this Bill immediately. I am so tired of what has been done to Our Great Country. Throw the bums and politicians out.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Act for America Education · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture