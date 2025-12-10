Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
4h

And deport them

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathy Lee's avatar
Kathy Lee
2h

Thankfully, Gov Abbott lead the way for this. It still took him too long with what’s going on in Texas, yet, he acted. Thank you Gov Abbott!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Act for America Education · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture