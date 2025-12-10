The momentum is unstoppable. First Texas, now Florida. Two of America’s strongest governors have just declared the Muslim Brotherhood and its slick American front group CAIR to be terrorist organizations within their borders. No more state contracts. No more access to government buildings. No more pretending these Hamas-linked radicals are just another “civil rights” outfit.

Governor Greg Abbott lit the fuse, and yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis dropped the hammer in the Sunshine State by signing Executive Order 25-244.

Governor DeSantis’ designation closely mirrors that of Texas. In a post following his decisive action, Florida’s governor stated, “Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support.”

We at ACT for America could not be prouder. For years we’ve delivered the evidence to governors’ offices across the country. Texas listened. Florida listened. And now the rest of the nation must follow.

To Governor Ron DeSantis: thank you! Thank you for your pivotal, fearless action. Thank you for refusing to let terrorist sympathizers operate with impunity on Florida soil. Thank you for proving that leadership still matters and that one bold governor can protect an entire state from radical infiltration. Florida families, Jewish communities, law enforcement, and every freedom-loving citizen owe you a debt of gratitude.

But two states are not enough.

Forty-eight governors still have the power—and the duty—to do exactly what Texas and Florida just did. Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arizona, Arkansas, South Dakota, Idaho, Alabama… the list is long, and the time is now. Every day we wait is another day CAIR grooms the next generation of radical activists right under our noses.

This is not complicated. The evidence is overwhelming. The Muslim Brotherhood’s own documents call for “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within.” CAIR was an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terror-financing trial in U.S. history. Designating them costs nothing, requires no new laws, and sends an unmistakable message: Not in our state.

This is our moment.

