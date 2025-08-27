In yet another heartbreaking act of violence, a gunman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis today, August 27, 2025, during morning mass. Reports indicate at least two dead, including the shooter who died by self-inflicted wound, and up to 20 injured—many children among them. This faith-based school, serving preschool through eighth grade, reportedly lacked armed security, highlighting a deadly vulnerability in our most sacred learning environments. Our hearts break for the families, students, and staff whose first week of school turned into a nightmare.

Children attending their first day of all-school mass faced down a shooter in what should be the safest place on earth!

Enough is enough! We must fight for our kids and secure every school—public and private! Act for America is leading the charge at the state level, mobilizing over 24 million emails, calls, posts, and petitions to pass life-saving legislation. We're proving that grassroots action works: in the past four years (2021-2025), we've helped enact key school security laws in multiple states, enhancing protections through armed guards, cameras, and more.

Here's a snapshot of victories, but it’s not enough!

- Texas (2023 - House Bill 3): Mandates armed security officers at every public school campus; funds silent panic buttons, mental health training, and security upgrades like cameras and access controls. Allocates $10 per student and $15,000 per campus for implementation.

- Florida (2023 - Senate Bill 2079): Establishes School Safety Guardian Program, allowing trained educators to carry firearms as armed guardians; expands access to security personnel and threat assessment teams.

- Ohio (2022): Distributes $100 million for security enhancements, including cameras, automatic door locks, and armed staff training; permits teachers to carry weapons after brief training.

- Arkansas (2022): $50 million grant program to hire more armed guards and install surveillance systems like cameras in schools.

- Iowa (2024 - HF 2652 & HF 2586): Requires school security infrastructure, including armed staff permits after training; mandates SROs or private security in larger districts and funds for cameras and emergency communications.

These laws have fortified schools against threats, but we need more—especially for faith-based institutions. Join Act for America today: Donate now to amplify our efforts and save lives! Together, we can prevent the next tragedy.

Share

Help Us Secure Our Schools and Make a Donation Below!

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!