The hour is late, but it’s not too late to fight back.

In the wake of Thursday’s horrifying Islamic terror attacks that once again shook our nation to its core, Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee has stepped forward with the courage we so desperately need. After weeks of bold social media posts exposing the creeping Islamification of our great republic, Ogles announced his groundbreaking ASSIMILATION Act, a bill that would finally reverse the disastrous 1965 Hart-Celler Immigration Act. This is not just legislation; it’s a declaration of war on the forces eroding our culture, our security, and our very identity as Americans.

Let’s be clear about what the Hart-Celler Act did—and what it destroyed. Signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson on October 3, 1965, at the foot of the Statue of Liberty, this act abolished the national origins quota system that had wisely prioritized immigrants from cultures compatible with our own—primarily from Northern and Western Europe.

Instead, it opened the floodgates to a new preference system based on family reunification and vague “skills,” without regard for cultural fit or national security. What was sold as a modest reform to end “discrimination” exploded into unintended chaos: chain migration that ballooned immigrant numbers far beyond the promised 300,000 annually, surging to over seven million in the 1980s alone. It shifted our demographics dramatically, inviting waves from Asia, Latin America, and Africa—regions where radical ideologies fester unchecked. As a result, America became a fractured mosaic where foreign flags fly higher than Old Glory in too many neighborhoods.

Rep. Ogles doesn’t mince words, and neither should we. He calls Hart-Celler “the most recent declaration of war Congress has ever passed”—a war not on foreign enemies, but on American culture itself. This act, combined with the 1990 Immigration Act, has been “sending foreign troops to every American community to steal their jobs, erase their religion, and infiltrate their schools.” How right he is. We’ve seen it in the rise of homegrown jihadists, in mosques mourning tyrants like Ayatollah Khamenei, and in protests demanding Sharia over the Constitution. These aren’t isolated incidents; they’re the fruit of a broken system that imports division and danger.

But hope is on the horizon with the ASSIMILATION Act. This monumental bill is designed to slam the door on “hundreds of thousands of people who are culturally unable to become American.” It ends the H-1B visa scam that undercuts American workers, scraps chain migration that turns one immigrant into an endless family flood, and axes the diversity visa lottery—a reckless giveaway that prioritizes randomness over merit.

In its place? A character-based system that demands “good moral character” from every applicant. No more gang affiliations, no history of domestic violence, no red flags ignored. Prospective immigrants will face rigorous background checks, including deep dives into their social media and personal interviews, to ensure they align with our values. As the draft boldly states: “All immigration to the United States shall serve the economic, cultural, and security interests of the United States as determined by Congress.”

Make a contribution to ACT for America TODAY and help us continue the fight to save the heart and soul of America!

This isn’t about hate; it’s about survival. Our founders dropped the British flag to forge a new nation—one built on freedom, individual rights, and assimilation into a shared American dream. Newcomers must do the same: drop their flags, embrace our Constitution, and reject ideologies that seek to conquer rather than contribute. The ASSIMILATION Act will enforce that, banning immigration from nations posing national security risks—like those predominantly Muslim countries where jihadist indoctrination thrives, including Yemen and Sudan. It’s a continuation of proven policies from the Trump era, but bolder, to make America look like America again.

We’ve watched too long as radical elements exploit our generosity. It’s simple: unvetted immigration breeds terror. We can’t afford more attacks on our causing Americans to live in fear.

This is our moment to act. Support Rep. Ogles and the ASSIMILATION Act. Click “ACT NOW” below and demand your representatives back this bill to secure our borders, preserve our culture, and protect our children from the infiltration that’s already too far gone. Stay vigilant—eyes open, voices raised. If we see the signs of radicalization or cultural rejection, we must speak out. America was built by the bold; it will be saved by them too.

The time for half-measures is over. The ASSIMILATION Act is how we reclaim our republic. Stand with us, or watch it fall.

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