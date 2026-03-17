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Gandolf Guerilla's avatar
Gandolf Guerilla
20h

No moslems in The West. They do not seek integration and cohesion. Only domination

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Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
17h

My father sold his business around 2000 and retired, but he kept going to morning coffee with his friends who were professionals and businessmen also retired. He would speak out against open boarders and they kept calling him a racist saying you just hate Latino's. He'd let them know he wasn't racist or hateful, he stuck to the problems that open boarders would bring upon the nation. Many of those so called men went to the same church he did, so they were programed by foolish leadership in the pulpit. They have all passed away, but if they were alive today, I'd take them out to my fathers grave and tell them to apologize for how they treated him and admit he was right. Open boarders has brought a lot of destruction to our nation and its just starting. Every empire that has ruled the most part of the world has made the same foolish mistakes, and each has fallen because of it.

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