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Doug's avatar
Doug
Oct 16

My wife and I are thankful that President Trump, his administration and our military are making the world a safer place! To many Pesidents have kicked the can down the road and not stopped Irans military build up...especially their long range missiles and nuclear weapon proliferation! Our children and our grandchildren are safer now! We must confront this evil Islamic ideology everywhere and not let it take hold in our country !!!

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Jim McCubbin's avatar
Jim McCubbin
Oct 16

Of course I’m prepared and happy to pay the price at the pump. What a small sacrifice for the great success in, at long last, defanging a wicked world threatening organisation.

And it’s far from over and done with, wars are not as simple or short as a computer game of zapping bad guys.

There are many bad actors, both outside and inside the countries which they hope to invade. And Turkey is one of them.

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