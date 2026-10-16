America is paying a real price to confront a regime that has spent decades threatening us. The question is whether we can endure it long enough to make the country safer.

The war with Iran is no longer a distant headline. It is the number on the pump. Gasoline has stayed above four dollars a gallon for more than 150 days. It was under three before the first strike in late February. Diesel, the fuel that moves food and freight, has hit record levels near six dollars. Those costs land hardest on working families.

Higher prices are the bill for reducing a threat we allowed to grow. Iran’s regime has pursued a nuclear program, armed groups that kill Americans, and treated the Strait of Hormuz, about a fifth of the world’s oil, as leverage. Fighting began in late February. A July ceasefire collapsed. President Trump has paused new U.S. strikes until after the November midterms while talks continue. The regime’s ability to threaten American shipping, forces, and cities has not paused.

We can endure temporary hardship at the pump in order to preserve the country our children will inherit. Leaving the regime intact means accepting the longer term cost in blackmail and blood. Temporary pain is preferable to that outcome. The midterms are weeks away. A clear result can lock in the pressure that ends this fight and brings prices down. Victory over the regime that has targeted us for decades, and relief at the pump, are both within reach if Americans hold the line at the ballot box.

This is not an argument for endless war. It is an argument that the people who fill the tanks get to decide whether the price is worth paying. The freedoms we already have were not free when they were won. They stay free only if we are willing, when necessary, to pay a measurable cost so the next generation does not inherit a stronger enemy. Higher gas prices are that cost right now. They do not have to be the permanent cost.

Brigitte Gabriel

Chairwoman and CEO Act for America

P.S. Forward this to someone who feels the price at the pump. The midterms are the next chance to turn temporary pain into lasting security.