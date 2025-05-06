I just returned from the White House, and I couldn’t wait to share all the amazing things happening in DC with you. Do not listen to the media trying to scare you. It is all noise while we push and implement President Trump’s agenda. We are winning and we are getting things done. The Left is losing their minds!

Act for America is your voice, and you are making things happen. Together, we are fighting to restore America’s soul crushed by an unconstitutional income tax, rogue judges, and a Trans-Marxist agenda. We’re fighting to abolish the $3 trillion income tax that defies Article I, Section 9, as Trump demands: “Tax foreign nations, not citizens!” We defend DOGE’s transparency, fair trade, mass deportation, and policies to crush Congressional greed.

We are now working to codify Trump’s executive orders and turn them into bills cemented in our Capital’s stone so no matter who comes next, they cannot change the great work President Trump has done.

Will you stand with us once more with a one-time donation of $35, $50, $75, $100, $250, $500, or even $1,000?

Our 5 million members in 98% of U.S. counties battle Super Sanctuary Cities, demand ICE cooperation and protect parental rights, girls’ sports, and Judeo-Christian values. We’re grassroots battle tanks, turning your America First voice into law across Congress, statehouses, city councils, and school boards. We are fighting hard and need you by our side!

That’s why we must raise $50,000 by the end of the month—not just to cover the costs of this fight but also to ensure we don’t lose ground in our fight against the radical Left, the Deep State, and the forces trying to silence us.

In Trump’s first 100 days, we’re racing against a 600-day window to pass bipartisan laws before elections shift. Our grassroots power, coalition efforts, and lawmaker partnerships make dreams a reality, but we must double our impact. Your support will save America from the brink. Every dollar fuels our fight for constitutional liberty. Stand with us—make these victories eternal!

Today, I’m counting on you to help us meet our $50,000 goal. Please give the most generous gift you can; Your donation is 100% tax deductible.

Always devoted,

Brigitte Gabriel