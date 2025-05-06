I just returned from the White House, and I couldn’t wait to share all the amazing things happening in DC with you. Do not listen to the media trying to scare you. It is all noise while we push and implement President Trump’s agenda. We are winning and we are getting things done. The Left is losing their minds!
Act for America is your voice, and you are making things happen. Together, we are fighting to restore America’s soul crushed by an unconstitutional income tax, rogue judges, and a Trans-Marxist agenda. We’re fighting to abolish the $3 trillion income tax that defies Article I, Section 9, as Trump demands: “Tax foreign nations, not citizens!” We defend DOGE’s transparency, fair trade, mass deportation, and policies to crush Congressional greed.
We are now working to codify Trump’s executive orders and turn them into bills cemented in our Capital’s stone so no matter who comes next, they cannot change the great work President Trump has done.
Will you stand with us once more with a one-time donation of $35, $50, $75, $100, $250, $500, or even $1,000?
Our 5 million members in 98% of U.S. counties battle Super Sanctuary Cities, demand ICE cooperation and protect parental rights, girls’ sports, and Judeo-Christian values. We’re grassroots battle tanks, turning your America First voice into law across Congress, statehouses, city councils, and school boards. We are fighting hard and need you by our side!
That’s why we must raise $50,000 by the end of the month—not just to cover the costs of this fight but also to ensure we don’t lose ground in our fight against the radical Left, the Deep State, and the forces trying to silence us.
In Trump’s first 100 days, we’re racing against a 600-day window to pass bipartisan laws before elections shift. Our grassroots power, coalition efforts, and lawmaker partnerships make dreams a reality, but we must double our impact. Your support will save America from the brink. Every dollar fuels our fight for constitutional liberty. Stand with us—make these victories eternal!
Today, I’m counting on you to help us meet our $50,000 goal. Please give the most generous gift you can; Your donation is 100% tax deductible.
Always devoted,
Brigitte Gabriel
Brigette, bravo my heroine. You are such a great PATRIOT and I will be happy to donate. Let's get this done for this spectacular woman and her Company. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 MAGA WARRIORS FOREVER.
I started listening to a mining journalist interview the CEO of an online blockchain company. The guy did nothing but complain about everything Pres Trump has been doing. He claimed everything was great when we had cheap goods being supplied from China, but now Trump is going to destroy the US with his tariffs. He said he only wants to build shipyards because you need them to go to war. Really, many nations, China included have shipyards that build ships for commercial trade. I worked on the last family owned shipyard in the US back in the mid 90's as a welder. We only repaired small vessels. There was one about 100 miles south that could do large vessels, but it closed up by 95. The only shipyards left in the US build only military vessels. I agree that we should get some shipyards built in order to supply ships for commercial trading once again. This guy whined that Trump only wants to build the steel industry because you need it to go to war. Really? I guess we don't do a lot of construction that requires steel, oh wait, we do. He went on and on but then said the American people are not stupid, they'll rise up and vote democrat in the Midterms and the democrats will put a stop to Trump's war mongering. LOL, talk about being deluded with nonsense. It was obvious he's a democrat shill and was displaying TDS because obviously DOGE was cutting off his democrat government gravy train. I stopped the video, no sense in listening to nonsense. This is why I don't listen to lame street media either. Nothing but trash talk. The world's coming to an end because of Trump, but no one tells the truth about things that the Trump team has accomplished. For 4 years of Biden I kept saying he's falsifying the numbers and propping up the economy by heavy government spending and that if Trump is elected in 2024, the over priced stock market will crash and we could possibly see a recession. The market crash was a major tantrum fit by the rich lefties selling to help create it. I've seen several 20% corrections in my life and none that has rebounded as fast as this one. Tells me it was orchestrated by the left, not due to economic/social problems like the others were. It could still go back down, but if it does, I'm sure it will have more to do with lefties than real economic problems. As for the 1st quarter of negative GDP, that goes in line with Biden's excess gravy train spending being cut off. Its like a drug addict going cold turkey, short term pain before getting healed and off the drugs. I'm not God that I can say exactly what will occur in our future, but I do have faith that He has heard our prayers and has put the right people in place to turn this nation back to Him and a more righteous and prosperous future. Remember when God sent Nehemiah to lead the people back to Israel and begin rebuilding the walls around Jerusalem, two guys kept taunting them saying don't listen to Nehemiah, don't rebuild the walls and city. Both were Jews who had rejected God kind of like Schumer and Sanders. So as this article says, don't listen to the trash talk because that's all it is. Keep the faith, keep praying, with God all things are possible.