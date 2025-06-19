Arnold Schwarzenegger’s on Immigration from The View (June 17, 2025)

“I just think the world of the great history that we have with immigrants in America. I’m such a proud American and a proud immigrant. I came here at 21 with no ties, no help, just a dream, and I built an incredible life—my bodybuilding career, my acting career, becoming governor, creating a beautiful family—all of this is because of America. This is why I’m so happy to see firsthand that this is the greatest country in the world, the land of opportunity. But the key thing also is, at the same time, that we’ve got to do things legal. That is the most important thing. Those people that are doing illegal things in America, and they’re foreigners, they are not smart, because when you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest. Like when I go to someone’s house, and I’m a guest, then I will do everything I can—keep things clean, make my bed, and do everything that is the right thing to do, rather than committing a crime or being abusive or something like that. That doesn’t really work in this country.

You have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America, to pay back to America, and go and do something for your community for no money whatsoever. Give something back to after-school programs, Special Olympics, or whatever it is, make this a better place. When you come to America, you’re here for the great opportunities America has in education, jobs, creating a family. If you want to make this country better and improve the situation of people’s lives and bring the prices down, you will go and serve the people of America. That’s what you’re supposed to do as a public servant.

All of this is happening because we don’t have immigration reform. Democrats and Republicans have to come together and solve this issue if they really want to be public servants. If they want to be party servants and party hacks and be tied to their ideology, then it won’t happen. For decades now, this country has needed immigration reform, which means we recognize the fact there’s people in the south of America that want to come north to work, and we should supply them with enough visas to come because we need those workers. Then we’d know who is here, we’d be able to get rid of the criminal elements that are here, all this stuff, so we wouldn’t be in the mess we’re in right now. The most important thing is, if you’re in a leadership position like that, you’re inclusive, and you work together with everybody—local government, state government, and federal government. You have to work together rather than fighting each other.”

