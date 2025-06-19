Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Hartsoch's avatar
Jack Hartsoch
7h

Schwarzenegger was doing ok until he got to “Immigration Reform.” The “Immigration Reform”hoax was done in 1986. Remember Simpson/Mazzoli? History has shown what that produced. Millions of illegals received green cards. But that was the only reform. No action was taken to prevent the same situation from happening again. Fast forward to today. Upwards of 40 foreign nationals are in the United States illegally. Instead of Deja vu, this time America must do what wasn’t done in 1986. Enforce the law, as our President is doing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Russell's avatar
Stephen Russell
10h

Where was He Years ago on this.

Silence

Weak A** Conan.

NOT Take charge type

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture