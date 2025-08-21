Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol's avatar
Carol
1h

The link to act is not working...please resend out so we can help get this issue solved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephanie Bogdanovich's avatar
Stephanie Bogdanovich
1h

Absolutely want to vote with you on this, but the link to act is not working. Please send it back out. We have to stop this! Thank you for all you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture