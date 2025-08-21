America’s public safety hangs in the balance, and it’s time for every state to act decisively by banning the issuance and revocation of driver’s licenses—especially commercial licenses—to illegal aliens.

The tragic vehicular homicide in Florida on August 18, 2025, serves as a chilling wake-up call. Harjinder Singh, an illegal immigrant who crossed the San Diego sector and evaded capture in 2018 as a ‘gotaway.’ His reckless U-turn on the Florida Turnpike obliterated a minivan, killing three innocent Americans. This preventable loss underscores a systemic failure: issuing licenses to those with no legal right to be here endangers us all.

Harjinder Singh exploited California’s Assembly Bill 60 (AB 60), enacted in 2015, to secure a non-commercial driver’s license, then leveraged a glaring loophole to obtain a Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) for training—despite federal law (49 CFR Part 383) strictly prohibiting illegal immigrants from acquiring any commercial driver’s license without legal status proof. Why issue a training permit that flouts these guidelines, enabling Singh to operate a semi-truck in Florida, where he caused a deadly crash on August 12, 2025, killing three Americans?

California’s preference for illegal aliens over public safety created a dangerous loophole that jeopardized the public safety of everyone in the country!

The crisis extends nationwide. In Wisconsin, Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, drove drunk the wrong way on a highway in July 2025, killing two teens, 18-year-old Hallie Helgeson and 19-year-old Brady Heiling. In California, Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano, another illegal alien, killed two Americans in a 2021 DUI crash and was nearly released early, prompting federal charges. In Colorado, Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas, deported four times, faces vehicular homicide charges for a DUI death. These cases, among countless others, reveal a pattern of illegal immigrants committing driving crimes that maim and kill, often enabled by lax state policies.

The establishment narrative claims licenses enhance safety by insuring drivers, but this ignores the core issue: illegal aliens shouldn’t be here, let alone behind the wheel. States like California and New York, issuing licenses to millions of undocumented individuals, prioritize politics over protection. Commercial licenses amplify the risk, as seen with Singh’s deadly truck.

It’s up to us—every citizen—to demand America’s safety come first. Call your state legislators, pressure governors, and push for laws to ban and revoke these licenses. Only then can we halt this preventable carnage and restore justice for American lives lost.

