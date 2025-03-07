The Pro-Hamas Hate Protests at Barnard: Trump’s Bold Stand

Barnard College, tethered to Columbia University’s activist legacy, erupted this week with pro-Hamas hate protests that crossed a dangerous line—chants for genocide echoing through Milbank Hall, a venomous call to erase Jews from existence. On February 26, 2025, a mob of students, organized by Columbia University Apartheid Divest, stormed the building, injuring a staffer and spewing rhetoric that wasn’t just anti-Israel—it was a bloodthirsty endorsement of Hamas’s terror.

President Trump’s Executive Order 14168, signed January 29, 2025, meets this head-on, banning face masks at such protests and mandating deportation for visa-holding students caught in this hate spiral. It’s a razor-sharp response to purge our campuses of foreign agitators poisoning American minds with their genocidal propaganda—and it’s long overdue.

These weren’t peaceful demonstrations. Witnesses reported “intifada” banners and “Go Hamas” cries, including direct nods to the Hamas terrorist group that butchered 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023. Calls for genocide aren’t protected speech; Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969) deems incitement to imminent violence illegal, and this fits the bill.

Yet, masked cowards hid their faces, dodging accountability while radicalizing gullible American peers. Trump’s order rips off those masks, amending 18 U.S.C. § 1028 to make concealing identity during unlawful protests a federal offense—up to five years in prison. For foreign students on F-1 visas, it’s game over: the EO invokes 8 U.S.C. § 1182(a)(3)(B), revoking visas for those who “endorse or espouse terrorist activity.” Deportation isn’t just punishment—it’s national security.

So Why Aren’t We Seeing Arrests?

These visa holders—often from nations hostile to U.S. values—exploit our academic freedoms to spread Hamas’s playbook: annihilate Jews, destabilize the West. The February 26 sit-in wasn’t about Gaza aid; it was a power play to reinstate expelled radicals, escalating into violence that hospitalized a worker. American students, naive and eager for a cause, lap up this hate like it’s gospel, unaware they’re pawns in a global jihadist game.

Trump’s EO doesn’t flinch—within 60 days, DHS and DOJ must identify and eject these agitators, targeting “Hamas sympathizers” with surgical precision. Critics whine about free speech, but genocide calls aren’t debate; they’re a war cry.

President Trump’s Executive Order 14168, signed January 29, 2025, ignites a fierce crackdown on antisemitism, mandating all federal agencies to pinpoint civil and criminal tools within 60 days to target and deport anti-Jewish activists breaking the law. “The United States will relentlessly fight anti-Semitism,” it declares, “deploying every legal weapon to prosecute, expel, or punish those behind unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence.” This isn’t just policy—it’s a battle cry to root out hate with unyielding force.

President Trump’s Executive Order 14170, signed February 3, 2025, delivers another thunderbolt to American campuses: no foreign enemy flags—think Hamas, Hezbollah, or any terror-linked banner—can wave over our schools. Dubbed the "Protecting American Campuses from Foreign Influence Act," it bans symbols of nations or groups designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the State Department, targeting the likes of Palestinian flags waved at pro-Hamas protests like Barnard’s February 26 chaos. Backed by a White House pledge to “restore patriotism in education,” it slaps universities with federal funding cuts if they don’t comply within 60 days, while empowering campus security to confiscate and destroy offending flags. This isn’t about stifling speech—it’s about shredding the welcome mat for enemy propaganda that’s poisoned places like Columbia, where “intifada” chants and Hamas endorsements have turned quads into hate zones. With deportation already on the table for visa-holding agitators via EO 14168, Trump’s doubling down: foreign enemies don’t get a stage here—our kids deserve loyalty, not radicalism.

The necessity of deportation is stark. These students aren’t here to learn—they’re here to indoctrinate. Columbia’s history of encampments and Barnard’s latest stunt show a pattern: foreign radicals, shielded by visas, turn campuses into hate factories. Deporting them sends a message: America won’t coddle hate. Barnard’s pro-Hamas outburst proves the EO’s urgency—genocide calls aren’t abstract; they’re a spark for real bloodshed. We can’t afford to host Hamas’s cheerleaders. Trump’s order is tough, unapologetic, and right—our kids’ minds and safety hang in the balance.

American kids deserve classrooms, not battlegrounds!

