The SAVE Act: A Grassroots Battle to Secure America’s Elections

NEWS ALERT! In a bombshell revelation, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has uncovered jaw-dropping evidence that 2.4 million illegal immigrants were issued Social Security numbers and—brace yourself—confirmed to have voted in the last election. Unveiled on March 31, 2025, at a Green Bay, Wisconsin, town hall, Musk showcased a graph from an internal Social Security Administration database, exposing a staggering 2.095 million new SSNs issued to non-citizens in FY2024 alone, part of a 4.8 million spike since FY2021.

This isn’t just fraud—it’s a deliberate gut-punch to American sovereignty, allegedly orchestrated under Biden to rig the electoral map.

THIS WEEK. The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act is a thunderclap in the fight for election integrity, demanding proof of citizenship—passports, birth certificates—to vote in federal elections. Introduced as H.R. 22 in the House and S. 128 in the Senate, it’s a GOP-driven crusade to lock out noncitizen voting, a rare but electrifying issue. In the House, it’s a rocket—passed once in 2024 (221-198) and reintroduced January 3, 2025, with Speaker Mike Johnson gunning for an April floor vote. With a razor-thin 219-213 Republican edge, it’s poised to blast through again, fueled by Trump’s border-security zeal.

But the Senate? That’s where the real war ignites—a brutal slog with no easy path, and our only weapon is YOU, the grassroots juggernaut.

In the Senate, the SAVE Act faces a 60-vote filibuster wall. Republicans hold 53 seats—seven short of cloture—while Democrats’ 47 can stall it dead. Introduced as S. 128, it’s a standalone bill and it’s languishing, untouched since January. No budget trick or rules tweak fits; reconciliation’s out—it’s not fiscal—and nuking the filibuster’s a pipe dream McConnell won’t touch. Unanimous consent? Democrats would laugh it off.

The hurdle’s clear: nine Democratic senators must cross over, a Herculean lift after they axed it in 2024.

21 million lack documents—80% of Americans back voter ID, per polls. This isn’t a ghost hunt; it’s a mandate.

Here’s the raw truth: Senate Democrats won’t budge without an avalanche of pressure.

That’s where YOU come in—our only leverage, our battering ram. We need an overwhelming grassroots tidal wave—emails, petitions, phone calls—swamping every senator, especially Democrats, in all 50 states. Flood their inboxes, jam their lines, and bury them in signatures. Nine crossovers—say, moderates like Jon Tester (MT) or Mark Kelly (AZ) facing 2026 reelection—could tip it if they hear the roar of 80/20 popular consensus. They’re not invincible; they crave votes too. This week, right now, is our strike zone—Trump’s momentum is fresh, McMahon’s funding threats loom, and the House is revving up.

The SAVE Act isn’t just policy—it’s a lifeline to secure elections forever. Noncitizen voting’s rare, but one breach is too many when trust’s on the line. Democrats call it a distraction; we call it accountability. Without YOU, it dies in the Senate swamp, filibustered into oblivion. But if YOU unleash your muscle—your windpower—calling out every Democrat senator by name, we can flip this fight. Picture it: millions of us, united, drowning their offices in demands for S. 128. This isn’t a maybe—it’s the only way. No Senate rule saves us; only your voice does.

Time’s ticking—this week decides it. Hit every House rep to lock H.R. 22, but double down on senators—Schumer, Warren, whoever’s in your state—especially Democrats. Call them out: “Listen to the 80% or lose in ‘26.” We’ve got no backdoor, no shortcut—just raw people power!

Remember the fight we put up to stop the WHO, Mandates, Parental Rights, and, YES, Voter ID? MILLIONS ACTED!

Act now, swamp the swamp, and we’ll SAVE America, election by election, starting today. Your move, patriots—let’s win this!

Share

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!