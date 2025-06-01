Steve Wenick | The Times of Israel | 5-29-2025

In her judiciously crafted book, Because They Hate, Lebanese Christian author Brigitte Gabriel shares her personal life experiences growing up under the scimitar of radical Islam. Published in 2006, Gabriel’s book is prescient because it is more relevant today than it was when written a generation ago. In it she methodically exposes the forces driving radical Islamist to hate everything they are not: innovative, tolerant, and kind.

Radical Islam is a death cult bent on destroying those with the moral mettle to expose and resist its destructive force. A throwback to the seventh century, its adherents justify the rape of women, along with the murder of babies and the elderly. They conjure up twisted and aberrant justifications for committing atrocities. For example, although they note correctly that most Israeli men and women will serve or have served in the IDF, they carry that observation to a level of credulity beyond the reach of reason. They maintain that every new born, infant and toddler is a future soldier, and every grandmother, grandfather, and great-grandparent was a former soldier, therefore, enemy combatants. It takes a special kind of evil to embrace such a perverse position.

Of course there are moderate Muslims, but they are conspicuous, not by their hijab or kufi garb, but by their silence. Fear of retribution from fellow Muslims is no excuse for pretending or ignoring the crimes against humanity committed by the radical Islamist. Because of the atrocities they commit, they blemish all Muslims. Moderate Muslims must expose and condemn the barbarisms committed by the extremists and genocidal elements. But ironically, the silence of the moderate Muslims speaks volumes.

Because Brigitte Gabriel exposes the Islamist’s’ hatred of Jews, Israel, Zionists, America, and Western culture, its devotees try to silence her by threatening her life and maligning her character. But cowed into silence she is not.

Her writing style is thunderous, courageous, and direct. Her personal story will captivate, grip and command your attention as she guides you seamlessly through the lessons of history past, into the realities of the present, and onto a path for a better future.

