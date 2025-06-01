Act for America

Mike
2h

Excellent book! Glad Brigette took the time to write this, she's a true American patriot! She sends a powerful warning, people need to know what they are up against!

Jenny Hendley
41m

I concur Mike. Brigette is the best to speak about these demonic people who hate America and all it's people. Thank you Brigette Gabrielle for your sacrifice for our greatest Country 🇺🇸 🙏 ❤️.

