Strike Now to Save Our Civilization!

Friends,

We stand on the brink of victory in a 20-year battle to save America and Western civilization from Islamization and the erasure of our freedoms, values, and homeland. But now is not the time to ease up—Act for America is striking hard while we have allies like the Trump administration in the White House.

Together, we will Preserve a Shariah-Free America and Stop the Stealth Jihad with over 30 million combined actions, including emails, phone calls, and social media posts so far!

For those new to our fight, I’m Brigitte Gabriel, a Lebanese-born legal immigrant who survived war, starvation, and near-fatal injuries in a bomb shelter from age 10 to 17. After moving to Israel in 1984, I anchored “World News” for Middle East Television, reaching millions across the region. In 1989, I immigrated to the U.S. and founded a TV production company serving giants like ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and “Oprah.” Post-9/11, I left that career to sound the alarm against Islamic jihad, protecting my daughters and yours from its shadow.

I’ve lectured globally, addressing the United Nations, the Australian Prime Minister, the British Parliament, the U.S. Congress, the Pentagon, the FBI, and more. A regular on Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN, I was knighted as “Dame Brigitte Gabriel” in 2016 and named among America’s top 50 speakers.

My proudest achievement? Founding Act for America, the largest national security grassroots organization, serving over five million members, driving real change daily.

No other organization has mobilized hundreds of millions of real grassroots actions—calls, emails, posts—to fuel real victories and spur champions to introduce and help pass high-priority bills at the state and federal levels.

To equip you, I’m offering a signed copy of my three New York Times best-selling books—FREE with a $35+ tax-deductible donation (while supplies last)! These books unpack the threats and empower you to fight back.

—United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Judge Jeanine Pirro

Amid the liberals, liars, and lunatics, I’m grateful there are still voices of sanity out there willing to stand up and speak the truth, no matter the cost. Brigitte Gabriel is such a voice. Like me, she has seen evil, and she isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. Her first book, Because They Hate, was a wake-up call about the agenda of radical Islamic terrorism, and I believe her new book, Rise, will have a similar impact on the new and increasing threats to our nation today. Rise is a must-read for every American who senses the perilous path we’re on and wants to do their part to change the course of our country.

Find out why we knew Hamas would break the cease-fire and peace agreement in record time. Order Now!

Act now and join Act for America and millions of patriots to secure our homeland. This fight demands donor support—millions to deliver hundreds of millions of emails to lawmakers. Unlike other grassroots groups, Act for America leads boldly, channeling your donations where they count most. Support us and become an expert to help protect our freedoms!

Share

We need your subscriber support to keep up this important work! Receive a gift with your support! Thank you!

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!