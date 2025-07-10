2025 Mid-Year Impact: Unmatched Grassroots Power, Real Conservative Wins

The first half of 2025 has been nothing short of historic. With President Trump back in the White House and Republicans controlling Congress, ACT For America is racing to turn his executive orders into law. We’re driving 100 federal and 60 state campaigns with precision and urgency—and we need your continued support to finish the job.

Donate and Help Us Deliver on the America First Agenda!

Thanks to patriots like you, ACT For America has unleashed over 313 million citizen actions—emails, calls, posts, and petitions—fueling landmark victories:

✅ Laken Riley Act passed and delivered to President Trump – 600,000+ actions

✅ $13+ billion defunded from antisemitic universities – Millions of actions across campaigns

✅ DEI dismantled (PBS, Disney, Goldman Sachs, Comcast investigations) – Over 1.2 million actions

✅ Mass deportation orders supported – 30 million actions

✅ NCAA reversed course on women’s sports – 1.6 million actions

✅ Voting machine bans, voter roll cleanup, and citizen verification – 1.1 million actions (MESA)

✅ Voter ID nationwide – 1.1 million actions (SAVE Act)

✅ Muslim Brotherhood terror designation + Holy Land Foundation case reopened – 27 million actions in one month

✅ Halted Palestinian refugee visas – 4.5 million actions

✅ Support for Israel – 7 million actions (making us the largest non-Jewish grassroots defender of Israel)

✅ Foreign student visa revocation linked to Hamas – Campaign actions underway

✅ Rogue judge reform (HR 1526 passed House) – Hundreds of thousands of actions and growing

✅ NEA repeal and teachers’ union dismantling (HR 7510 & HR 4595) – 1.4 million actions

✅ DOGE to drain state-level waste/fraud – 1.3 million actions

✅ Stop US AID & refugee resettlement abuse – 1 million+ actions

✅ PELOSI Act to end Congressional insider trading – 577,000 actions

✅ Secure 2026 midterms (EO 14248 enforcement) – 1 million+ actions

✅ Nullify Biden’s autopen abuse and investigate pardons – 578,000 actions

✅ End birthright citizenship abuse – 508,000 actions

✅ Defend parental rights – 1.5 million actions

What Makes Us Different?

ACT For America is not a think tank or regional group—we are a full-scale grassroots army in all 50 states, with over 5 million members in 98% of U.S. counties. Our ACT NOW platform empowers patriots to act in seconds, creating a tidal wave of influence unmatched by any other conservative group. Over 700 lawmakers follow our posts—and respond. We don’t just talk—we take action, turning your voice into law.

But We’re Facing a Critical Funding Gap

As economic uncertainty causes many small donors to pause, we’re experiencing a serious shortfall—just when momentum is on our side. To keep winning and make Trump’s executive orders permanent, we need your help now.



Together, we are restoring America.

Always devoted,

Brigitte Gabriel

Chairwoman & CEO

P.S. We need to raise $476,000 by the month's end to sustain this fight for the next quarter.

