Who Are the Shadow Figures that Signed Biden’s Orders, Regulations, and Pardons in His Name?



Shocking but not surprising! Reports now confirm that nearly EVERY executive order—potentially 150 (93%) out of 162 in total—bears an IDENTICAL autopen signature, a mechanical stamp, not by Biden’s hand. The Oversight Project, a Heritage Foundation initiative, dropped this bombshell, exposing that Biden’s July 2024 withdrawal from the presidential race was the only document with a different signature. This raises a chilling question: Who was running the country?

Legally, executive orders derive their authority from the president’s Article II powers; without his approval, they’re invalid, as only the president can delegate such authority. If a presidential administrator forged or signed an executive order without the president’s awareness or consent, it could constitute forgery, false pretenses, or fraud. Intent matters—prosecution would hinge on proving the administrator knowingly deceived others, intending to usurp executive authority or mislead federal entities into acting on an invalid order.

The press has been buzzing since House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed a jaw-dropping encounter with Biden in 2024. Johnson claims Biden had NO recollection of signing an executive order pausing liquefied natural gas exports—a move that crippled energy markets. “He didn’t know what he signed,” Johnson told The Free Press, describing a frail, confused Biden oblivious to his own administration’s actions. Something stinks here.

But it gets darker. Some reports—like those from Revolver News and posts on X—allege shadowy figures controlled the autopen. Names like Tony Blinken and an unnamed White House lawyer have surfaced as potential puppet masters, signing HUNDREDS of documents without Biden’s knowledge. The Oversight Project ominously warns, “Whoever controlled the autopen controlled the presidency.”

Missouri AG Andrew Bailey is demanding a DOJ probe, arguing that if Biden’s cognitive decline—widely documented after his disastrous June 2024 debate—left him unaware, unelected staffers could’ve pushed radical policies under his name. “If true, these executive orders, pardons, and all actions are UNCONSTITUTIONAL and LEGALLY VOID,” Bailey thundered on X.

Was Biden a figurehead while faceless aides ran the show? Autopens aren’t new—Obama used one, Trump too—but for EVERY order? That’s unprecedented. The Constitution demands a president’s intent, not a machine’s. If Biden didn’t authorize these, are they enforceable?

The implications are terrifying. Pardons for political allies, energy-killing regulations, border policies—ALL could be nullified if courts rule these were rubber-stamped by staff, not Biden.

This has been called the “biggest scandal in history” by some. The Oversight Project demands answers: Who had the autopen? What checks existed? With Biden waiving privilege for Trump advisors, the truth could spill out. Yet the White House stays silent, leaving us to wonder: Was Biden president, or just a signature on a machine?

This isn’t conspiracy—it’s a documented nightmare unfolding NOW. The press is finally waking up, but will justice? If unelected bureaucrats hijacked the presidency, every American should be alarmed.

