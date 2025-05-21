Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cookie007's avatar
Cookie007
15h

Great news!! Progress. I hope it is approved in the House.

On another note, there is a lot going on. What is anyone doing about the healthcare systems encroaching on people’s rights. Now people are getting phone-calls from state sponsored healthcare agencies who want to make house calls for “you are due for important health screenings and we would like to schedule an in-home assessment as soon as possible”. What?! NO. This is the slow encroachment under the guise of “helping you” and “this is for your health”. Next it will be, mandatory this and that.

WE MUST NOT BE UNDER TACIT AGREEMENT!! Immediately tell them you do NOT consent, for them to take you off the list and document your call and record it and you MUST let them know you are recording it.

Tacit agreement is implied consent which means when you don’t respond, you are passively agreeing.

If we don’t pay attention, next they will be knocking on doors to force people to take the chip so they can go to the store, go to the doctor, go anywhere!

Unfortunately people are completely unaware of their actual rights. We must stick together and stop the corruption.

I wish Trump would address this. But on State level, it is up to us. Especially when our governors are corrupt.

Please share!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture