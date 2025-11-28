Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
16h

UK Free Speech Union newsletter.

The UK is rapidly losing its freedoms. The FSU is battling to preserve them.

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/free-speech-union-newsletter-2e8

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
16h

Numerous books on Islam here:

Black Friday sale: massive 30% off printed books

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/black-friday-sale-massive-30-off

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture