Great News! We partnered with iGive to fund our fight to save America. This means you can shop over 1,500 stores nationwide and a percentage of your purchase will be donated to ACT For America Education.

iGive, is the easiest way to turn everyday spending into real grassroots firepower by funding our war chest.

Here’s how it works in 2 main steps:

First Step – Join iGive (takes 30 seconds, completely free)

Go to iGive.com Create your FREE account by entering your name and email Type “ACT for America Education” as your cause Select “ACT for America Education” as your cause

Second Step – Shop like you normally do

Install the free iGive Button on your computer (it pops up and reminds you whenever you’re on a participating store site).

Shop at over 1,500 stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, Macy’s and Kohl’s. Use it for grocery delivery, travel sites, pet supplies – you name it!

A percentage of every purchase is automatically donated to ACT for America Education – no extra cost, no coupons, no hassle – all year round anytime you shop.

Plus: New Member Bonus! Make your first purchase within 30 days and iGive gives ACT for America an extra $5 bonus on top!

Pro tip: Turn off cookie blockers and “Do Not Track” just for shopping – that’s the only way the donation tracks properly.

So, this Christmas season, every gift you buy, every grocery run, every winter coat or toy for the grandkids can help us continue to grow our grassroots network, push our legislative priorities, and expand our outreach.

You are shopping anyway for the holiday – turn your shopping into a tool to preserve America and freedom – at no extra cost to you.

Click here →iGive.com and start shopping with purpose today.

With a grateful heart,

Brigitte Gabriel

ACT for America

PS Last year our members raised tens of thousands for us without spending an extra penny using iGive. I know we can blow that number out of the water this year! Shop, share, and let’s win.

Share