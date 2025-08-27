Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerry B's avatar
Gerry B
2h

Thank God. 🙏🙏🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Russell's avatar
Stephen Russell
32m

Time for:

DWS: Death Wish Squad/Team: see movie Death Wish 1-5

Bounty hunters for gangs

Then see crime drop & more armed citizens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture