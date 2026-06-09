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Dottie's avatar
Dottie
16hEdited

You were right when you said to buckle up. Who knew, when James Dobson of Focus on the Family decades ago, fought hard against the destruction of the family, would end up like this. Mission accomplished right from the communist mayor of New York. This is so shocking it makes me sick. New Yorkers what were you thinking when you elected this Islamic hater of people? Trickery made the day. There are things that happen that are nearly impossible to turn around. The very best I can do is take this in prayer to the Father who will calm my heart at the very minimum.

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donna rammer's avatar
donna rammer
18h

Mother and Father is Grandfathered in~ They cannot erase it~ Who thinks this crap up???

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