House Republicans unleashed a bombshell bill that could finally slam the door on the Somali fraud rings bleeding several states dry. Introduced by Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas), this legislation terminates Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from the nations of Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Sudan, forcing self-deportation within 180 days.

This is a long-overdue hammer on the welfare scams and terror ties festering in blue states. And ACT for America? We’re one of the first to stand up, support this bill, and encourage every red-blooded American to rally behind it. We’ve been sounding the alarm on these dangers for years—now it’s time to act.

This bill is a reaction to the Minnesota mess where a billion-dollar fraud empire flourished in plain sight. Somali rings—many on refugee status—forged documents, propped up empty daycares, siphoned cash to hawalas, and funded Al-Shabaab jihadists overseas. This isn’t just about fraud; it’s about protecting the U.S. Constitution from foreign legal systems that stand in direct opposition to American values.

Wesley Hunt, a former U.S. Army officer, understands what is at stake. For him, this is personal.

“As somebody that has lived under Sharia law, somebody that has deployed to the Middle East, this is also a broader conversation about keeping people that hate our country out of here.” Rep. Hunt added, “It’s important we ensure those entering our country are properly vetted, and they clearly have not been.”

The Somali fraud scandal has already cost one politician their political ambitions. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz humiliatingly bowed out of his re-election campaign amid the stink he allowed to linger. His constituents, including ACT for America supporters, were relentless in their demand for accountability. He belatedly realized he could never win re-election. A self-inflicted wound.

Regrettably, sources say it’s “just the tip of the iceberg”—with FBI agents swarming, denaturalization and deportation looming for convicts. Hunt’s bill accelerates that: no TPS means self-deport or face the boot, blocking the spread of Sharia sympathizers and fraud factories. Enough coddling radicals who prioritize abusing our generosity instead of assimilating.

Again, this bill—fresh off the presses just hours ago—is the tool to begin cleaning house. ACT for America is all in, urging you to join us in pushing it forward towards passage. We’ve led this fight; now let’s win it.

A better America is on the way.

