Act for America

User's avatar
Donna Maurillo's avatar
Donna Maurillo
2h

Sure. Get rid of the fraudsters. Whether they are Somalis or Americans. I recall Rick Scott, the governor of Florida (2011-2019) who defrauded Medicare and Medicaid and other federal programs, along with his wife. The government won judgments against his for-profit health care company... the business that committed the fraud, stealing almost $2 billion. The company kicked him out, but he left with more than $350 million. During his trial, he pleaded the Fifth 75 times. (Not a misprint.) So, what did he do after that? He ran for governor... and won. More than once -- serving for eight years. Now he's the senior senator from Florida, defeating two Democrats. I guess the people of Florida don't care who they vote into Congress... as long as it's a Republican.

These are not the only instances of Rick Scott skirting the law. But as long as we're talking about people committing financial fraud against the US taxpayers, let's not limit it to Somalis. Especially when you're painting an entire ethnic group with a criminal brush. That is not the way the US law works. At least, it hasn't worked that way until now. Are we considering a rewrite? When and how?

Ken Klapman's avatar
Ken Klapman
40m

amen ty donald j trump maga

