Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victor Leon Ades's avatar
Victor Leon Ades
3h

Congratulations and thank you for Speaking the Truth about Islam for so many years!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy Drew's avatar
Nancy Drew
2m

Well deserved honour dear Bridgitte. Hug's

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Act for America Education · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture