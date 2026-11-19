CAIR California is running citizenship clinics at mosques and community centers and telling permanent residents the clock is now running for 2028. After the midterms, their attorneys have been on site explaining that anyone who could not vote this cycle because they were not yet a citizen should start the naturalization process immediately so they are eligible next time. Their own voter materials make the same point: only citizens can vote, and CAIR offers help with the paperwork so people can be ready for the next election.
This is not a neutral legal-aid program. CAIR was named an un-indicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing case. CAIR is a front for the Muslim Brotherhood who laid out a 100 year plan to destroy America from within. The plan is titled " Explanatory Memorandum for the strategic goal of the Brotherhood in North America" written in 1991. It became known in the Intelligence community as "The Muslim Brotherhood Project". The plan discusses a network pursuing a “Civilization-Jihadist Process” aimed at “eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within.” Florida’s designation of CAIR as a domestic terrorist organization took effect on November 5 after a federal judge declined to block it. Texas acted earlier. The organization continues to operate under nonprofit cover in the rest of the country while its California chapters treat naturalization and voter registration as tools for building electoral numbers.
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The timing is deliberate. Citizenship clinics and “Vote for Justice” campaigns are being paired with the explicit goal of expanding the pool of eligible Muslim voters before the next presidential cycle. The same organization that Florida and Texas have already labeled a terrorist group is using American immigration law and the ballot to increase its political weight. President Trump has said CAIR is “another one that we are watching” and that a broader designation “could happen.” The window to make that designation federal, freeze assets, and end the nonprofit shield is open now and closes when Democrats take control of Congress in January.
Click here to ACTNOW and tell your elected officials to designate CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organizations
A country that grants citizenship on the assumption of loyalty to its constitutional order cannot treat the process as a tactical step for organizations that view that order as temporary.
Demand the federal designation before the lame-duck period ends. The clinics will keep running until the resources and the cover are cut off.
CAIR must be banned in the USA, as in Egypt, etc., etc., etc.,
Thank God for Bridgett and Act for America and the work He is doing through them to shed light upon the darkness that is growing in the US. What's going on has been made known by them for many years, yet so few grasp the truth of what they keep warning us about. The left mobilized a huge amount of human commentors on the net earlier this year to push trash talk about Pres Trump causing an affordability and high fuel prices due to Trumps war in Iran crisis when it was all a lie. Inflation is not that high and I kept pushing back that I can find no reason in energy news for the high crude oil prices which leads me to believe the left is pushing the price up to attack the Republicans in the elections. Bingo, on election day the price suddenly took a big drop and has been in the mid $80's/barrel since. Nothing changed except the scam was not worth paying for anymore, so they stopped driving the price up on purpose. People cut their nose off to spite their face thinking we'll punish Trump and MAGA by voting blue and will now pay a higher price for that foolishness. Funny how a little rise in fuel causes people to think only of their pocketbook and listen to the grifters who blamed Pres Trump for it. Funny how they waste a lot of money on porn, drinking, prostitution, gambling and many other destructive vises, but when they have to pay a 50cent increase per gallon of fuel, that's what they blame for not having enough money to support their vises because their world is coming to an end. Many a time I had a Marine tell me how he threw a big party over the weekend after payday buying all kinds of beer and booze and how all his friends came and got wasted. They'd spend 20-30 minutes bragging about it, then ask if I'd loan them some money so they could go to the E-Club and get drunk because they had no money left. I'd say no, I won't support your drinking habit. Then they'd give me a hard luck story about how they didn't have money to pay rent and their evil landlord was threatening to evict his family and he couldn't afford to buy food to feed his family. I'd say no, I'm not going to pay your bills, I will teach you how to budget your money so you can afford to pay your bills in the future, but I will not support your drinking habit. They'd erupt in anger screaming about how I was so worthless and blah, blah, blah. That was in the late 80's, so its nothing new under the sun what the left is doing. The problem is that so many fall for it and their attacks have only gotten worse over the years. hitler was right, the masses of people would sooner believe a big lie than a small lie. If people loved God's light as much as they love satan's darkness, the world would be a great place. I continue to bring out scripture to tell people what the seeds the US has sown is not bearing the rotten fruit that we are beginning to reap and fewer get mad claiming God is a myth and the bible is fairytales, but satan and his demons are still laughing at many as they beat them and send them fleeing naked. But that will not stop the coming evil, only God can stop that and since so many still refuse to repent and return to Him, what is to come will not be fun to live through. May God bless and protect all His believers, hope you all make it through what is to come.