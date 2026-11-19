CAIR California is running citizenship clinics at mosques and community centers and telling permanent residents the clock is now running for 2028. After the midterms, their attorneys have been on site explaining that anyone who could not vote this cycle because they were not yet a citizen should start the naturalization process immediately so they are eligible next time. Their own voter materials make the same point: only citizens can vote, and CAIR offers help with the paperwork so people can be ready for the next election.

Watch them in action.

This is not a neutral legal-aid program. CAIR was named an un-indicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing case. CAIR is a front for the Muslim Brotherhood who laid out a 100 year plan to destroy America from within. The plan is titled " Explanatory Memorandum for the strategic goal of the Brotherhood in North America" written in 1991. It became known in the Intelligence community as "The Muslim Brotherhood Project". The plan discusses a network pursuing a “Civilization-Jihadist Process” aimed at “eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within.” Florida’s designation of CAIR as a domestic terrorist organization took effect on November 5 after a federal judge declined to block it. Texas acted earlier. The organization continues to operate under nonprofit cover in the rest of the country while its California chapters treat naturalization and voter registration as tools for building electoral numbers.

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The timing is deliberate. Citizenship clinics and “Vote for Justice” campaigns are being paired with the explicit goal of expanding the pool of eligible Muslim voters before the next presidential cycle. The same organization that Florida and Texas have already labeled a terrorist group is using American immigration law and the ballot to increase its political weight. President Trump has said CAIR is “another one that we are watching” and that a broader designation “could happen.” The window to make that designation federal, freeze assets, and end the nonprofit shield is open now and closes when Democrats take control of Congress in January.

Click here to ACTNOW and tell your elected officials to designate CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organizations

A country that grants citizenship on the assumption of loyalty to its constitutional order cannot treat the process as a tactical step for organizations that view that order as temporary.

Demand the federal designation before the lame-duck period ends. The clinics will keep running until the resources and the cover are cut off.

ACT NOW