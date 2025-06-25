Los Angeles is burning—literally and figuratively—while Democrat leaders fan the flames. Elected officials are handing over our streets to gangs, openly calling for war against federal agents. This isn’t just reckless; it’s dangerous.

“Where’s the leadership…Get your members in order.” The 18th Street and Florencia 13 gangs are infamous for murder, drug trafficking, and extortion. With 30,000-50,000 members, 18th Street runs cocaine and marijuana rackets, while Florencia, tied to the Mexican Mafia, deals in fentanyl and violence. They prey on vulnerable kids, forcing brutal initiations—beatings or crimes like robbery—to prove loyalty, trapping them in a cycle of crime.

LA’s Mayor Karen Bass? She’s gallivanting in Africa on the taxpayers’ dime while her city—home to struggling working-class families—crumbles under mismanagement. Her priorities? Funding socialist and Mexican separatist movements.

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez, an educator, calls on gangs to “defend their turf” against ICE. This is insanity.

The LA Police Protective League demands Gonzalez’s resignation. FBI agents are knocking on her door. Inciting gang violence against federal agents isn’t just unlawful—it’s a betrayal of every law-abiding citizen.

Worse, ICE is stretched thin, chasing Iranian terrorists—Islamic Revolutionary Guardsmen and Hezbollah operatives—lurking in our country. It took just 13 terrorists to kill thousands on 9/11. We need ICE focused on these threats, not battling a gang army unleashed by Democrat lunacy.

Under Biden, 2 million “got-aways” slipped through our borders—unknowns with unknown motives. California’s 5 million illegals, many on free Medicaid, strain our system. In Arizona, a woman harboring an Iranian terrorist threatened to shoot ICE agents. This is Biden’s legacy.

In New York, they’ve elected Jumaane Williams, an anti-Semitic communist immigrant here just seven years, who’s called for “global jihad.” His words: “We must rise in a global struggle against oppression, a jihad for justice.” This chameleon’s about to run NYC into the ground, Chicago-style.

This is why local grassroots movements are critical! Deep blue strongholds like LA and NYC are under siege by fanatics. We need activists to rise, demand resignations, and hold Bass, Gonzalez, and their enablers accountable for fanning violence and failing during LA’s fires.

Democrat voters are waking up to strong coffee. They face a choice: keep backing leaders who let criminals rule or join the fight for safety and sanity. We need to grow our movement—fast. Despite America First victories, half the country is under the rule of lawlessness. It’ll take time, sacrifice, and funding to reclaim our cities for the 80% who want common sense but need help voting their values.

Let’s organize, inform, and take back our streets for safety, security, and freedom!

