Buckle up, because the radical left in California just got caught red-handed in one of the most reckless, dangerous betrayals of public safety we’ve ever seen.

The California DMV quietly issued 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, many of whom never passed the required tests, never proved lawful presence, and never should have been behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound big rig barreling down our interstates.

They began handing out Class A and Class B CDLs, the same licenses needed to haul hazardous materials, fuel tankers, and school buses, to people who couldn’t even prove they belonged in this country.

No background checks.

No immigration status verification.

Just rubber-stamp and roll.

When whistleblowers and watchdog groups finally exposed the scandal, Sacramento’s first reaction was classic leftist arrogance: “Nothing to see here. Everything is fine.” DMV officials smugly claimed it was all “perfectly legal,” that these were just hardworking folks trying to feed their families. They lectured us about compassion while completely ignoring the thousands of tons of steel now being driven by people who may have fake IDs, criminal records, or zero training.

Fast-forward to this month: after intense pressure from federal authorities and a furious public, California finally admitted the truth. The DMV has now revoked every single one of those 17,000 fraudulent CDLs and is scrambling to recall the physical licenses. Translation: they got caught, and only then did they care.

Meanwhile law-abiding American truckers jumped through endless hoops, paid thousands for training, and waited months for their licenses.

This was deliberate. Now we have to wonder: if California got caught handing out thousands of illegal commercial driver’s licenses, where else is this happening right under our noses?

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy fumed: “After weeks of claiming they did nothing wrong, Gavin Newsom and California have been caught red-handed. Now that we’ve exposed their lies, 17,000 illegally issued trucking licenses are being revoked. This is just the tip of the iceberg. My team will continue to force California to prove they have removed every illegal immigrant from behind the wheel of semitrucks and school buses.”

The same politicians who scream about “gun safety” and “climate safety” just handed the keys to our most dangerous vehicles to people they refuse to vet. That’s not compassion. That’s criminal negligence.

This is what happens when you let sanctuary fanatics run a state. California is no longer a cautionary tale; it’s a shocking warning for the entire nation.

ACT for America saw this catastrophe coming from a mile away. Prior to this report, millions of our members and supporters have utilized our campaign to keep driver’s licenses—and especially commercial licenses—out of the hands of those who have no legal right to be here. Join the fight and take action below. Flood your elected officials with demands for real reform, and help us make our roads safe again. Your family’s life could depend on it. Together, let’s ensure every American makes it home safely.

